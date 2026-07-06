FSSAI sends notices to three FBOs for misleadin claims, labelling violations

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has sent a fresh set of notices to companies for misleading claims and violations of labelling norms. This includes Heritage Foods, Dia Foods (La Casa) and health supplements maker, Cipzer.

FSSAI has issued notices to several food business operators (FBOs) for violating provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 regarding misleading claims. FBOs are directed to strictly comply with the established regulations and to take corrective measures. #FSSAIAction#FSSAINoticepic.twitter.com/42OObJyh9p — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) July 6, 2026

In a social media post, FSSAI said that misleading claim “Fresh Paneer” was observed on the product “Heritage Fresh Paneer” product. “The claim ‘Fresh Paneer’ does not satisfy the conditions stipulated under Schedule V for the use of the term ‘Fresh’,” the regulator said. It also said tht the use of the term ‘Healthy’ in the trademark name ‘Healthy Happiness’ is not in conformity with Regulation 8(3) of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018.

In the case of Dia Foods, the Authority said that claims of “All Natural”, “100 per cent organic”and “Vegan” have been made on its product La Casa Vegan Hazelnut Chocolate Spread. It noted that the claim “All Natural” does not satisfy the provision of the regulations. “ The use of terms “100 per cent organic” and “Vegan” creates an impression that the product is organic and vegan. However, the product has not taken prior apporval of organic food and vegan food endorsement in the FSSAI license,” FSSAI stated in its social media post. It also said the claim of “100 per cent”is in violations of the regulations.

The Authority has also issued notice to the makers of Cipzer Nutraceuticals Juice Capsules for making misleading claims including “FSSAI approved”, “Boost your Immune System”, “Removes toxins from body”and “Made with Organic Vegetables”. The Authority said that “FSSAI approved” claims gives a false impression and appears to be deceptive. “ The product label declares presence of Vitamin C and Vitamin E. However the quantity of Vitamin E has not been declared and the quanity of Vitamin C is just 0.1 per cent and the label neither provides the percentage contribution to RDA nor furnishes adequate to establish the prescribed criteria,” FSSAI added. It has all the food business operators to respond within seven days as to why action should not be initiated against them under the provisions of the FSS Act.

Published on July 6, 2026