Salman Khan Films has actually dismissed reports declaring that its upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has actually come across concerns with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The production home released a main declaration on social networks, calling such reports “false” and clarifying that the movie has actually not yet been sent to the accreditation board.

Salman Khan Films refutes reports declaring Maatrubhumi’s CBFC accreditation has actually been postponed:”Entirely unwarranted”

The explanation comes a day after reports recommended that the CBFC had actually kept the movie’s clearance certificate till additional notification, raising concerns about its theatrical release timeline.

Salman Khan Films concerns information on CBFC reports

On July 4, Salman Khan Films shared a declaration throughout its authorities social networks platforms resolving the speculation surrounding the movie’s accreditation.

“Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless. We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information. Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only,” the declaration checked out.

Official Statement! pic.twitter.com/ewj5EoENGk — Salman Khan Films (@SKFilmsOfficial) July 4, 2026

The production banner did not expose when the movie is anticipated to be sent for accreditation or whether its release schedule has actually gone through any modifications.

The information follows an NDTV report that declared the CBFC had actually kept the accreditation of Maatrubhumi till additional notification. According to the report, the supposed hold-up had actually cast unpredictability over the movie’s prepared theatrical release.

War drama is motivated by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash

Formerly entitled Fight of Galwan Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is motivated by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash in between Indian and Chinese soldiers.

The movie was at first arranged for release on April 17 ahead of Eid before being held off. Reports later on recommended that the makers were targeting an August release around the Independence Day weekend. While speculation around the release continues, the production home has actually not made any main statement relating to a modified release date.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner, the movie stars Salman Khan as Colonel Santosh Babu, the commander of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who led Indian soldiers throughout the Galwan Valley conflict while executing the disengagement arrangement at the border. The cast likewise consists of Chitrangda Singh in the female lead, together with Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia in critical functions. The movie’s music has actually been made up by Himesh Reshammiya.

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More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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