Star Celina Jaitly is set to go back to the cinema in a full-fledged function after 15 years, with an approaching biopic on Sister Nivedita. Directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the movie will see Celina depict the revered spiritual disciple of Swami Vivekananda, a function the starlet refers to as among the most significant experiences of her profession.

Celina Jaitly goes back to cinema after 15 years, headings Sister Nivedita biopic:”Feels like addressing a calling”

Speaking specifically to Hindustan Times, Celina stated the job has actually been a deeply individual journey for her, including that dealing with Ram Kamal Mukherjee has actually differed from any of her previous acting experiences. “Working with a visionary filmmaker like Ram is unlike any other acting experience for me. With directors of his calibre, you don’t merely perform a character, you surrender yourself to becoming the soul of that era,” she stated.

Celina Jaitly goes back to the cinema after 15 years

Sibling Nivedita, born Margaret Noble in Ireland in 1867, initially satisfied Swami Vivekananda in London in 1895 before taking a trip to India. In 1898, she was started as his disciple and offered the name “Nivedita.” She went on to commit her life to education, ladies’s empowerment and social service.

For Celina, representing Sister Nivedita exceeds playing a historic character. “Portraying Sister Nivedita feels less like a role and more like answering a calling,” she shared.

Starlet remembers her youth connection with Sister Nivedita

The starlet exposed that her connection with Sister Nivedita goes back to her youth. She remembered accompanying her moms and dads on journeys through West Bengal and Darjeeling, where they would typically stop at Roy Villa, the location where Sister Nivedita invested her last days.

“My father was posted in Binaguri in West Bengal. My parents and I would often travel to Darjeeling with military convoys, and one of the places where we often stopped was Roy Villa, where Sister Nivedita spent her last days. My parents would walk around the grounds, and even military convoys would pause there to take in the breathtaking energy and view of Roy Villa. Looking back, I realise something about the place always moved me,” she remembered.

Celina stated it was her mom who initially presented her to Sister Nivedita’s exceptional life. “I had no idea that one day, far in the future, I would be the chosen one. I now feel perhaps it was Sister Nivedita herself calling this young girl who studied in Kendriya Vidyalaya,” she stated.

Assessing her own life, the starlet likewise discussed reconnecting with her roots after investing several years in Europe. “Life has a remarkable way of connecting dots which only make sense later. After spending 15 years in Europe, coming to India, back to my roots, Sanatan Dharma, rediscovering myself not just as an actor but also as a human being… there is a beautiful saying that resonates deeply with me: Maa Kali doesn’t break you to punish you, she breaks you so she can make you whole again.”

“She chose India in every fiber of her being”

“What moves me most about Sister Nivedita is that she was not born in India, yet she chose India in every fiber of her being. She dedicated herself completely to a civilisation, its people, its spiritual philosophy, and above all, its mission. She merely didn’t admire India, she lived for India,” she stated.

The starlet likewise applauded Sister Nivedita’s dedication to ladies’s education and nation-building. “As a woman, I find her courage deeply inspiring, even given my own personal agonies that I have been navigating recently. She championed women’s education, worked tirelessly during epidemics, championed scientific thought, and believed empowering women was essential to building a powerful nation,” Celina concluded.

The makers are yet to reveal the release date of the upcoming Celina Jaitly starrer.

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