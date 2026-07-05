Star Preity Zinta has actually approached the Bombay High Court looking for the elimination of AI-generated deepfake videos, changed images and other unauthorised material including her from social networks and online platforms. The starlet has actually likewise looked for an injunction to avoid the publication and blood circulation of such material in the future.

Preity Zinta approaches Bombay High Court to remove AI deepfake material; next hearing set up on July 6

The matter showed up for hearing before a single bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar on Friday. After hearing initial submissions, the court directed the celebrations, consisting of the online platforms worried, to exercise a system for removing the supposedly upseting product. The matter has actually now been noted for more hearing on July 6.

Preity Zinta looks for elimination of AI-generated material

In her civil fit, Preity Zinta has actually described several circumstances of AI-generated deepfakes, changed visuals and chatbot-style interactions that apparently utilize her similarity without authorisation.

According to the plea, the starlet has actually looked for immediate instructions from the Bombay High Court asking the platforms hosting such product to instantly eliminate it. She has actually likewise asked for the court to limit the worried entities from publishing or releasing any unauthorised AI-generated material including her in the future.

The petition comes in the middle of growing issues over the abuse of expert system to produce deceptive digital material utilizing the identities of public figures.

Bombay High Court asks celebrations to deal with takedown system

Throughout Friday’s hearing, Justice Madhav Jamdar asked the celebrations to collaborate on a system for eliminating the challenged material from the sites and online platforms where it is readily available.

The court did not pass any interim order on the benefits of the case at this phase however repaired July 6 as the next date of hearing, when the matter will be used up once again.

Deepfakes are digitally developed or changed images, audio recordings or videos produced utilizing expert system. The innovation can convincingly mimic an individual’s face, voice or expressions, making it look like though they stated or did something that never ever really happened.

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