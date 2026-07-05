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Home Business iOS 27 source code exposes a brand-new Apple wearable supporting Visual Intelligence

iOS 27 source code exposes a brand-new Apple wearable supporting Visual Intelligence

By
Leslie Atkins
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0
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An X user @samhenrigold discovered a recommendation inside the iOS 27 source code that discusses a brand-new Apple wearable gadget with design number B790The recommendation itself isn’t extremely revealing, however it verifies that the gadget supports functions connected to Visual Intelligence.

< img width ="1200" height ="750" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/25/06/kuo-apple-glasses-vision-roadmap/-1200/gsmarena_000.jpg" alt ="iOS 27 source code reveals a new Apple wearable supporting Visual Intelligence">

Visual Intelligence is a brand-new function that enables users to ask Siri about a things utilizing the default Camera app on iOS 27-running iPhones. The function is readily available on iPhone 15 Pro and more recent.

We have no idea which gadget is referenced in the source code, however it’s definitely an upcoming one, and it has an electronic camera. The code itself includes guidelines for the method Visual Intelligence works, and it can acknowledge landmarks, text, understood things and brand name logo designs. And you can’t do that without a video camera.

We may be seeing the very first traces of mixed-reality Apple wise glasses or some sort of AirPods with video cameras, however that last bit appears not likely. Specifically after the current reports recommend that Apple suspended the advancement of the AirPods Ultra with video cameras.

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