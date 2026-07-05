EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra’s ex-manager Prakash Jaju takes legal action versus Rajpal Yadav, Bhaiaji Superhit manufacturer Mahendra Dhariwal, Dhaakad manufacturer Sohel Maklai over overdue loans

Rajpal Yadav had an unstable start to the year after investing a couple of weeks in prison in connection with several cheque bounce cases. Bollywood Hungama has actually now discovered that the star’s legal problems are far from over. Movie manufacturer Prakash Jaju, who is likewise the previous supervisor of Priyanka Chopra, has actually submitted a cheque bounce case versus the star. Summons have actually likewise been released to Bhaiaji Superhit (2018) manufacturer Mahendra Dhariwal and Money (2007 ), Knock Out (2010) and Dhaakad (2022) manufacturer Sohel Maklai.

EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra’s ex-manager Prakash Jaju takes legal action versus Rajpal Yadav, Bhaiaji Superhit manufacturer Mahendra Dhariwal, Dhaakad manufacturer Sohel Maklai over unsettled loans

Bollywood Hungama has actually accessed a copy of the summons provided to Rajpal Yadav by Farhan M Qureshi, Judicial Magistrate First Class, Dr Ambedkar Nagar district (previously called Mhow), Madhya Pradesh. The summons mentions that a problem has actually been submitted versus the star under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. According to the problem, a cheque of Rs. 5 lakhs apparently provided by Rajpal Yadav was dishonoured when it existed for payment. The star has actually been directed to appear before the court on September 11, 2026.

Bollywood Hungama gotten in touch with Prakash Jaju, who validated, “I have actually submitted a case versus Rajpal Yadav, Mahendra Dhariwal and Sohel Maklai, and the court has actually released summons to all 3. I had actually advanced loans to them and accepted cheques as security. When they stopped working to pay back the cash, I transferred the cheques, however those cheques bounced.”

When asked just how much cash they owe him, Prakash Jaju responded, “Mahendra Dhariwal owes me Rs. 50 lakhs, Rajpal Yadav owes me Rs. 25 lakhs while Sohel Maklai owes me Rs. 40 lakhs.”

Bollywood Hungama Spoke to supplier Ankit Chandiramani, who declared that Sohel Maklai owes him cash. He stated, “During the making of Dhaakad (2022 ), Sohel approached me for a loan of Rs. 10 lakhs. He likewise obtained comparable quantities from director Vishal Mishra (director of Coffee With D, Marudhar Expressand Manan Sampat (executive manufacturer of Laxmii, Baby, Rowdy Rathore. Sohel assured to pay back the cash, however he stopped working to do so. He even had members of his household call me and make sob stories, stating that they were dealing with monetary troubles and ensuring me that the cash would be returned. They likewise informed me that they were redeveloping a residential or commercial property which Sohel wished to raise funds by offering it.”

Ankit Chandiramani continued, “He did return Rs. 3 lakhs and still owes me Rs. 7 lakhs. He’s yet to return Rs. 8.50 lakhs of Vishal Mishra.”

Ankit stated he’s conscious that Prakash Jaju has actually submitted a case versus Sohel Maklai and stated, “I am likewise preparing to go the exact same path.”

Bollywood Hungama attempted calling Sohel Maklai, however he was not available for remark.

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