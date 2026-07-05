The Venice International Film Festival has actually formally revealed that the recently brought back 4K variation of Dev Benegal’s landmark, acclaimed movie English, August (1994) will commemorate its World Premiere in the distinguished Venice Classics Competition at the upcoming 83rd edition of the celebration.

31 years later on, English, August heads to Venice in brought back 4K avatar; information inside!

This choice marks the 3rd successive year that Film Heritage Foundation(FHF ), the not-for-profit organisation accountable for the repair, has actually been welcomed to display an opening night of its cinematic remediations on the worldwide phase in Venice, following Girish Kasaravalli’s Ghatashraddha in 2024 and Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zamin in 2025.

Based Upon Upamanyu Chatterjee’s successful 1988 book, English, August is a profane, darkly comic expedition of post-colonial identity. It follows a boy from an elite, Westernized background cast adrift in the alien, administrative landscape of small-town India.

The landmark movie will exist at Venice by director Dev Benegal, lead star Rahul Bose, manufacturer and production designer Anuradha Parikh, and Film Heritage Foundation Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

Director Dev Benegal states, “Films are vulnerable. They endure due to the fact that individuals pick to protect them. Remediation is more than maintaining a movie; it is the conservation of a discussion throughout generations. I am exceptionally grateful to the Film Heritage Foundation and everybody included for bring back English, Augustmy very first function movie with such care, commitment, and love. Seeing the movie go back to the screen in the Venice Classics Competition at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival is both humbling and deeply rewarding. More than anything, it is a suggestion that stories continue to discover brand-new audiences long after they are very first informed. The best benefit of any repair is the chance for a brand-new generation of audiences to find English, August and discover their own discussion with it.”

Star Rahul Bose states, “This is extraordinary news. Shivendra Dungarpur and his group at Film Heritage Foundation, have actually worked their magic! I can not believe of lots of movies in current history more missed out on by cineastes than’English, August. To go to Venice and enjoy it 31 years after that remarkable night at TIFF where it debuted, will be personally, so surreal therefore psychological. Wonderful!”

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director, Film Heritage Foundation states, “Film Heritage Foundation picked to bring back English, August in keeping with our policy to bring back uncommon, creatively essential movies that remain in risk of being lost- either weakening gradually with time or making it through just as bad quality variations distributing on little screens. With this movie too, no initial video camera and sound negatives made it through. We needed to deal with 2 35 mm release prints– one maintained at the NFDC– National Film Archive of India and the other with in our structure archive. We worked carefully with Dev and cinematographer Anoop Jotwani to guarantee we remained real to their initial vision. We were lucky that Dev had actually protected the digital audio tapes that allowed Vikram Joglekar to deal with the sound remediation. I am so delighted that English, August has actually been picked to premiere at Venice. The English August best will be our 3rd succeeding opening night of our remediations at Venice after Girish Kasaravalli’s Ghatashraddha in 2024 and Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zaminin 2025.”

Manufacturer Anuradha Parikh states, “Especially when every bit of good sense (and the whole world) informed us it was a devastating option for our very first movie! It was suggested to be! A rowdy brat no doubt, however one that brought such hope and happiness. 3 years later on. English, AugustVenice Film Festival 2026?! I am beyond thrilled. Therefore deeply moved. Thank you, Venice. Thank you, Film Heritage Foundation. For providing English, August a brand-new lease of life and love. See you in Venice! And Welcome to the profane and rainbowlike world of Agastya Sen!”

Check Out: Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri returns to the huge screen in 4K brought back print from January 9, 2026; deets inside!

Tags: 4K re-release, 4K Release, 4K repair, Dev Benegal, English August, Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), Gyan Shivpuri, Mita Vasisht, News, Paromita Vohra, Rahul Bose, Restored, S. Gopalakrishnan, Salim Shah, Shivaji Satham, Tanvi Azmi, Upamanyu Chatterjee, Veerendra Saxena, Venice Classics Competition, Venice International Film Festival, Vivek Shah, World Premiere, Yogendra Tikku

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