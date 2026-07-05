BREAKING: Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films concerns public notification; asserts unique around the world rights over Hera Pheri 3; warns market versus handling 3rd parties

Akshay Kumar’s production home, Cape of Good Films LLP, has actually provided a public notification in the July 4, 2026 problem of Complete Cinema publication, asserting that it is the sole and special holder of the rights to produce and commercially make use of the much-awaited funny, Hera Pheri 3The notification has actually been resolved to the general public at big in addition to stakeholders throughout the Indian movie trade.

BREAKING: Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films concerns public notification; asserts special around the world rights over Hera Pheri 3; warns market versus handling 3rd parties

The notification particularly attends to suppliers, exhibitors, movie theater chains, OTT and streaming platforms, tv broadcasters, digital platforms, marketers, licensors, licensees, aggregators and syndicators, to name a few.

Cape of Good Films LLP has actually declared that it holds an “irreversible, around the world, continuous and unencumbered licence” to produce, disperse, market, make use of, advertise and otherwise handle the cinematograph movie currently entitled Hera Pheri 3The business has actually mentioned that its rights extend throughout all modes, media, platforms, innovations and formats, whether presently understood or established in the future.

Through the notification, Cape of Good Films LLP has actually officially hired all people and entities to acknowledge and appreciate its specified rights over the movie. It has likewise warned members of the show business versus participating in any plan, deal, settlement, representation or handling a 3rd party declaring to have rights in or connecting to Hera Pheri 3 without getting prior composed authorisation from the business.

The notification even more alerts that anyone acting contrary to these guidelines would do so totally at their own danger. Cape of Good Films LLP has actually booked all rights and treatments offered to it under law and equity in case its declared interests are breached.

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More Pages: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office Collection

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