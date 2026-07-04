Gulf providers eye Boeing, Airbus jets as Air India weighs hold-ups

Airline companies in the Persian Gulf are seeking to purchase previously shipment slots for Boeing Co. and Airbus SE airplane that might be maximized as Air India Ltd. goes over possibly delaying some orders, according to individuals acquainted with the matter.

Providers consisting of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways and Saudi Arabia’s nationwide airline company Saudia remain in talks with the planemakers to acquire shipment positions as early as 2029 and 2030, stated individuals, who asked not to be determined going over personal settlements.

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Etihad is close to protecting about a half-dozen, near-term Boeing 787 Dreamliner slots presently held by Air India, according to among individuals. The talks in between the planemakers and airline companies are initial, and no contracts have actually been completed, individuals stated.

Air India hasn’t delayed any airplane orders or shipment slots with Boeing or Airbus, and its fleet modernization program stays on track, a representative for the provider stated in an emailed reaction to concerns. Air India didn’t react to a follow-up asking whether conversations on these fronts were underway with the makers.

Jet stated it does not discuss clients’ shipment pipelines. Boeing stated it delays such concerns to purchasers. Etihad and Saudia didn’t respond to ask for remark.

Air India is determining methods to improve its network and hold off growth strategies as bulk owner Tata Group presses the provider to control record losses, individuals knowledgeable about the matter stated formerly.

Etihad Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves stated in an interview last month that the United Arab Emirates’ nationwide provider protected earlier shipment positions for some Boeing and Airbus airplane as other providers delayed or canceled dedications.

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With order books for the most popular Airbus and Boeing jets extending well into the next years, near-term shipment slots have actually ended up being extremely yearned for by airline companies aiming to update fleets and broaden their path networks.

Air India formerly obtained more than 50 Boeing 737 Max jets initially developed for Chinese airline companies, together with Airbus A350 widebody jets as soon as allocated for Russia’s Aeroflot.

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