Belagavi will not struggle with water shortage if rains continue for 4 to 5 days: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi

“high”Minister Satish Jarkiholi speaking at a conference to evaluate the dry spell condition in Belagavi on Saturday(July 4). | itemprop=

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Belagavi will not experience water shortage if the rains continue for another 4 to 5 days, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi stated in Belagavi on Saturday (July 4).

“The district is presently getting moderate rains, and if there is great rains for simply 5 more days, it will not suffer water deficiency,”he informed press reporters after a conference with authorities at the Deputy Commissioner’s workplace.

“The start of monsoon has actually been postponed by almost a month. There is scarcity of rain in a lot of parts of the district. Rains has actually started in some parts of the district. If it rains constantly for 5 more days based on the weather report, tanks and other water bodies will be filled and the water issue will be resolved. Currently, there suffices water in the tanks of the district to provide drinking water for the next 2 months,” he discussed, including that there is no requirement for panic.

The Minister stated that in some locations, there is a disturbance in supply of water due to technical factors and hold-ups in finishing the 24/7 supply of water job. “I have actually offered rigorous guidelines to the Belagavi City Corporation and other authorities to correct this and handle water correctly,”he specified.

“The district administration has actually taken the needed preventive steps to offer water through tankers instantly in case of extreme water lack in rural or metropolitan locations. Some rural and metropolitan locations are dealing with issues due to the neglect of authorities or other factors. I have actually inquired to repair it,”Mr. Jarkiholi included.

The Minister discussed that the inflow of water into the Hidkal and Rakkasakoppa tanks, which provide water to Belagavi and surrounding locations, is gradually increasing. “This will supplement drinking water and farming activities. Farming activities have actually gotten throughout the district, and the sowing rate is rather great. The rains is presently somewhat less in 2 to 3 taluks in Belagavi district, consisting of Ramadurga. If it rains in these parts in the coming days, there will be no issue,” he stated.

Mr. Jarkiholi included that if the rains stop working and the sown crops dry up, the federal government will not desert the farmers. “A joint crop loss study will be performed right away in the particular parts and proper relief offered,”he stated.

On cloud seeding

He stated there was no requirement for cloud seeding in Belagavi district. “Prakash Koliwad, MLA, has actually used up cloud seeding in Haveri district to assist farmers of his location. The scenario is not that alarming in Belagavi district at the minute. There are signs that rains will enhance in the next 5 to 6 days. If requirement be, we will choose for cloud seeding in Belagavi too,” he stated. He remembered that cloud seeding was attempted in Belagavi a couple of years back.