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< div data-id ="71183293"data-url ="https://www.thehindu.com/videos/tmc-leader-chandrima-bhattacharya-steps-down-from-all-posts/article71183293.ece"data-title ="TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya steps down from all posts">

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya has actually resigned from all celebration posts, simply a month after being selected the celebration’s West Bengal president. She stated she might no longer work as she felt Mamata Banerjee no longer believed in her. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, nevertheless, called the resignation a “pre-planned relocation” and implicated her of deserting the celebration.

Released – July 04, 2026 08:13 pm IST