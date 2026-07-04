Authorities probe declared sexual assault of small in Pathanamthitta

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The district cops have actually introduced a probe into a problem declaring unwanted sexual advances of a 13-year-old lady by numerous individuals, including her schoolmates.

The Koodal authorities signed up 2 cases on Friday versus 6 people. Amongst the implicated is a small woman who is a schoolmate of the Class IX survivor.

According to the authorities, the small divulged the supposed abuse throughout a counselling session at school. She has actually declared that she underwent harassment both on the school facilities and at a personal house.

Disparities

Based upon the First Information Reports (FIRs), the cops took 6 individuals, consisting of 4 minors, into custody. They were consequently launched after a number of hours of interrogation. Examining authorities specified that an in-depth probe is necessary as specific disparities emerged in between the lady’s declarations and inconclusive evidence.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports concerning the event, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson K.V. Manoj Kumar too has actually started procedures. The commission has actually looked for in-depth reports on the matter from the District Police Chief, the district kid defense officer, and the Child Welfare Committee.