Coocaa Strengthens Consumer Confidence Ahead of Prime Day with Complimentary 3-Year Warranty on Mini LED TV Range

India, July 3 —

New Delhi, India | July 3, 2026: Coocaa, the smart television brand from Skyworth India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., has announced a limited-period consumer initiative ahead of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale, offering an additional two-year extended warranty on its Mini LED television range. Applicable on eligible purchases made between 3rd and 8th July 2026, the offer increases the total warranty coverage from one year to three years and will be automatically applied to qualifying purchases made on Amazon, with no additional registration, paperwork or extra cost to customers. The initiative comes as Indian consumers increasingly place greater emphasis on long-term product reliability, after-sales support and overall ownership value alongside technology and pricing when purchasing home entertainment products.

The initiative reflects a growing trend within the consumer electronics industry, where brands are placing greater emphasis on ownership experience, after-sales assurance and long-term reliability as key differentiators. As televisions become central to connected lifestyles, serving as hubs for streaming, gaming, work and entertainment, buyers are increasingly evaluating not only product specifications but also the confidence that comes with extended support and service.

During the Prime Day sale, Coocaa’s Mini LED television portfolio will be available at special prices starting from Rs. 30,999, with models offered in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes. Customers purchasing eligible Mini LED televisions on Amazon between 3rd and 8th July 2026 will automatically receive an additional two-year extended warranty at no extra cost, taking the total warranty coverage to three years, inclusive of the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty. The extended protection will be applied seamlessly without requiring any registration or additional paperwork, further simplifying the ownership experience while reinforcing Coocaa’s commitment to product quality and customer assurance.

Commenting on the announcement, Sushovit Ranjan, Director – Sales, Skyworth India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., said, “Prime Day has become one of the most anticipated shopping events for consumers looking to upgrade their home entertainment experience. While attractive pricing certainly plays an important role, we also wanted to add greater long-term value to every purchase. By extending the warranty on our Mini LED range to three years at no additional cost, we are offering customers greater peace of mind alongside advanced display technology. This initiative reflects our confidence in the quality and reliability of our products, while making premium television ownership even more rewarding for Indian consumers.”

By combining advanced Mini LED technology with enhanced post-purchase assurance, Coocaa continues to strengthen its position as a brand focused on delivering meaningful innovation, long-term reliability and greater value for Indian consumers.

About Coocaa

Coocaa is a sub-brand of Skyworth. Backed by over 30 years of smart TV industry expertise, it offers trusted quality and performance. Renowned for its innovation-led approach and world-class design, Coocaa has a strong global footprint across nine countries and operates six advanced R&D centres. The brand has earned over 25 international design awards and holds a Guinness World Record for surpassing sales of 52,672 TVs. In India, Coocaa is supported by a robust network of more than 490 service centres, reaffirming its commitment to quality, accessibility and customer satisfaction. With a vision to make advanced entertainment technology accessible to all, Coocaa continues to redefine value in the smart TV segment.