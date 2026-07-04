Dengue alert in Puttur as monsoon sets in

Mangaluru: With the monsoon setting in and dengue cases reported in a number of locations, Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai has actually directed the health department to stay watchful.Free blood screening centers have actually been set up at all main health centres (PHC) throughout Puttur assembly constituency, Rai stated.Health employees and ASHA personnel have actually been directed to go door-to-door to produce awareness about dengue signs and encourage homeowners to check out govt health centers if fever is found. The MLA stated all required preparations have actually been made at govt health centers and authorities have actually been asked to remain alert.27 cases in DK up until now this yearDistrict security officer Dr Naveen Chandra Kulal stated the district has actually reported 27 dengue cases up until now this year, and preventive procedures remain in location to examine its spread. The district tape-recorded 190 cases in 2025, compared to 534 in 2024 and 566 in 2023.Mangaluru city reported 9 cases in 2026, Belthangady taluk 8, Bantwal 7, and Mangaluru taluk 3, he stated.