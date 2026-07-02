Financing Minister introduces VB -G-RAM-G plan in Anantapur

Financing Minister Payyavula Keshav utilizes a crowbar at the launch of the VBG RAM-G program near Uravakonda in Anantapur district on Thursday. |

Picture Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Financing Minister Payyavula Keshav released the Viksit Bharat– G RAM-G plan at Aravakuru town in Kuderu mandal of Uravakonda assembly constituency on Thursday.

The Minister inaugurated desilting works of a canal near the town tank and had a short interaction with employees about their incomes, work allowance, payment system, and the variety of work days offered under the program.

Dealing with the event, Mr. Keshav highlighted that the revamped plan would supply as much as 125 days of wage work each year to rural employees and a prompt credit of incomes straight into their savings account. The effort, executed by the Centre, looks for to enhance the financial condition of rural households and produce long lasting neighborhood possessions through employment-oriented advancement works.

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