Airwheel Launches Smart Suitcase Redefining Travel Mobility: AI Suitcase, Electric Suitcase and Rideable Cabin Suitcase for the Next Era of Boarding Luggage

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 1, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Airwheel recently officially launched its flagship AI-powered smart suitcase SE3SXD, introducing a new era of intelligent rideable cabin luggage that combines electric mobility, AI connectivity, and airline compliance for modern travelers worldwide. As global travel continues to evolve, more travelers are seeking a new definition of “freedom on the move.” Traditional luggage, while essential for storage, often remains limited to passive transportation—requiring users to carry, drag, and physically manage their belongings throughout the journey.

Airwheel introduces a different approach.

By integrating mobility engineering, intelligent control systems, and connected device technology, the Airwheel smart suitcase transforms traditional luggage into a new category of personal mobility: a fusion of electric suitcase, rideable suitcase, and AI wheel suitcase designed for modern travel scenarios.

It is not just luggage anymore—it is power luggage with mobility intelligence.

From Walking to Riding: A New Travel Experience

Anyone who travels frequently is familiar with the fatigue of long-distance movement inside airports, train stations, exhibition halls, or large urban transit hubs.

Even before the journey truly begins, the walking distance alone can feel exhausting.

Airwheel reimagines this experience through its scooter suitcase and rideable suitcase system.

With a built-in motor ai wheel, internal transmission structure, and an ergonomically designed smart handlebar, users can simply switch to riding mode, sit on the suitcase, and move forward smoothly with electric assistance.

What used to be tiring walking becomes a lightweight, efficient, and even enjoyable mobility experience.

This is where the electric suitcase evolves into something more—an active mobility companion rather than a passive storage object.

Smart Suitcase with Built-In Charging Capability

Modern travel depends heavily on digital devices.

Navigation, communication, photography, and remote work all require stable power support.

To address this, Airwheel integrates a USB charging interface into its smart suitcase design, enabling users to charge mobile phones, tablets, and other electronic devices on the move.

This simple feature significantly reduces “battery anxiety” during travel and enhances overall convenience.

In the era of connected travel, a suitcase is no longer just storage—it becomes a mobile power luggage system.

AI Suitcase with Intelligent App Connectivity

A true sense of travel freedom comes from control.

Airwheel enhances this experience through its dedicated mobile application, turning the suitcase into a connected AI suitcase.

Once paired, users can monitor in real time:

Riding speed

Battery level

Travel distance

Device status

Beyond monitoring, the system also enables advanced customization:

Adjustable speed modes for different travel scenarios

Lighting effects personalization for visibility and style

Cruise control for stable riding experience

Bluetooth disconnection alerts for safety

Low battery warnings for reliability

Remote control and programmable riding modes

These features do not simply add functionality—they redefine the relationship between user and luggage.

The suitcase becomes a responsive travel companion rather than a static object.

Airline-Compliant Cabin Suitcase Design

One of the most common questions from first-time users is simple:

“Can I take it on a plane?”

Airwheel’s answer is built directly into its engineering design.

The cabin suitcase models are equipped with modular lithium battery systems certified under 3C safety standards, with capacity controlled under 73.26Wh, making them compliant with common airline and railway regulations.

The battery is designed with a quick-release mechanism, allowing users to easily remove or reinstall it without tools—making airport security checks smooth and efficient.

For added durability, Airwheel also uses:

High-strength ABS+PC composite shell

Reinforced aluminum frame structure

TSA-approved locking system

These elements ensure the suitcase performs reliably across both carry-on and checked baggage scenarios.

A Multi-Scenario Smart Suitcase Product Ecosystem

Airwheel has developed a diversified product lineup designed for different travel needs and mobility scenarios.

Airwheel Cabin Smart Suitcase Series (SE3SXD /SE3SX / SE3SL+/ SE3S/SE3MiniT )

A flagship 20inch cabin suitcase category designed for carry-on travel. Compact 20-inch design meets mainstream airline standards while supporting rideable mobility and smart connectivity features such as Apple “Find My” integration on selected models.

Airwheel SE3SXD Ai Suitcase:The AI Flagship of Intelligent Travel

As Airwheel’s next-generation flagship AI Suitcase, the SE3SXD redefines what intelligent travel can be. Featuring the industry’s first fully automatic riding system, the electric front wheel and riding handle deploy simultaneously with a single touch, transforming from a premium cabin suitcase into a rideable smart mobility device within seconds.

Powered by Airwheel’s intelligent ecosystem, the SE3SXD supports the Airwheel App, Apple Find My integration, and seamless smart connectivity for a more convenient and secure travel experience. Built with aerospace-grade materials and an airline-approved removable battery, it represents the next evolution of AI Suitcases and sets a new benchmark for intelligent mobility.

Airwheel SE3SX Smart Suitcase:Award-Winning Luxury Rideable Suitcase

The SE3SX 20inch suitcase is Airwheel’s flagship smart suitcase, created for business travelers who demand premium design, intelligent technology, and effortless mobility. Its refined industrial design and upgraded one-pull intelligent riding handle provide a smoother, faster transition from luggage to personal transportation.

Supporting Apple Find My, the Airwheel App, portable charging, and a top riding speed of 9.9 km/h, the SE3SX delivers a seamless premium travel experience. Recognized with the 2026 TITAN Innovation Award and iLuxury Design Award, it represents Airwheel’s pursuit of world-class innovation and award-winning design.

Airwheel SE3SL+ Cabin Suitcase:Luxury Innovation, Globally Awarded

Designed for travelers who value elegance, reliability, and intelligent mobility, the SE3SL+ cabin luggage combines sophisticated craftsmanship with everyday practicality. As one of Airwheel’s most popular premium cabin suitcases, it delivers a refined travel experience backed by proven engineering.

Winner of multiple international design awards, including the Janus Design Award (France), AIIDA Design Award (USA), and GPDP Design Award, the SE3SL+ features a removable airline-approved battery, external USB charging port, and a top riding speed of 9.9 km/h, making every journey smarter, easier, and more enjoyable.

Airwheel SE3S electric suitcase:The Classic That Started a New Category

The SE3S is the iconic model that helped define the modern electric suitcase category. Trusted by travelers worldwide, it combines powerful riding performance, durable construction, and airline-friendly convenience into one timeless design.

Powered by a 250W high-performance motor with a top speed of 13 km/h, the SE3S features an electrically extendable front wheel that increases the wheelbase for enhanced riding stability and comfort. Honored with prestigious awards including the A’ Design Award, MUSE Design Awards, and French Design Award, it remains one of Airwheel’s most recognized innovations.

Airwheel SE3MiniT scooter suitcase: Compact Size. Extraordinary Innovation.

Designed for travelers who value lightweight mobility without compromise, the SE3MiniT delivers effortless riding performance in an ultra-portable 20-inch cabin suitcase. Its compact structure, intelligent riding system, and premium construction make it an ideal companion for airports and urban travel. Recognized by prestigious international competitions including the New York Product Design Awards, London Design Awards, French Design Awards, and American Good Design, SE3MiniT proves that compact design can also be globally celebrated.

Airwheel SE3T | Smart Electric Checked Suitcase

Built for travelers who need more space without sacrificing mobility, the Airwheel SE3T reimagines the traditional checked suitcase. Its 24-inch design offers a generous 48L capacity, making it ideal for long trips, family travel, and extended business journeys.

Powered by Airwheel’s intelligent riding system, the SE3T reaches speeds of up to 13 km/h, allowing you to ride instead of pull—even when fully loaded. Combining large-capacity storage, electric mobility, and premium industrial design, the SE3T turns every journey into a smarter, lighter, and more effortless travel experience.

Airwheel SQ3 / SQ3S | Smart Rideable Suitcase for Kids

A child-focused rideable suitcase designed for ages 3–8.

With controlled riding speed and built-in Bluetooth audio support, it creates a more interactive and enjoyable travel experience for families while maintaining safety and stability.

Freedom in Travel Comes from Better Design Choices

Freedom in travel is not accidental—it comes from better decisions.

When luggage no longer slows movement, when mobility becomes efficient and controllable, and when everyday travel needs are intelligently supported, the journey itself becomes more enjoyable.

The evolution from traditional luggage to smart suitcase, electric suitcase, rideable suitcase, and AI suitcase represents more than product innovation—it reflects a shift in how people experience mobility.

Airwheel continues to redefine this category through integration of engineering, connectivity, and intelligent design.

About Airwheel

Airwheel is a global innovator in short-distance mobility solutions, specializing in the development of smart suitcase, electric suitcase, and rideable suitcase technologies.

The company focuses on combining mobility systems, intelligent control, and connected travel experiences to create a new category of personal transportation: the intelligent suitcase ecosystem.

As modern travel continues to evolve, the smart suitcase is no longer just luggage—it is becoming part of the mobility infrastructure of everyday life.

Media Contact

Company: Airwheel

Contact: Media Team

Website: https://www.airwheel.net



Topic: Press release summary