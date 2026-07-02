Kakatiya University prepares to sign MoUs with 3 German universities

Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor Pratap Reddy and Nodal Officer RUSA 2.0 R. Mallikarjuna Reddy with Director, foreign relations, RWTH Aachen University, in Germany on June 1.

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Kakatiya University has actually started the procedure of signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 3 universities in Germany to reinforce scholastic and research study cooperation as part of its internationalisation efforts.

Vice-Chancellor K. Pratap Reddy sent Letters of Intent (LoIs) to the worldwide relations workplaces of RWTH Aachen University, Ostfalia University of Applied Sciences and the University of Göttingen throughout his check out to the organizations on June 1.

The conversations were kept in the existence of Higher Education Secretary Yogita Rana, RUSA 2.0 State Project Officer Soundarya Joseph, RUSA 2.0 Nodal Officer R. Mallikarjuna Reddy and Osmania University Vice-Chancellor M. Kumar.

According to a university release, the proposed MoUs are anticipated to assist in trainee and professors exchange programs, collective research study, chances for greater research studies, involvement in summer season and winter season schools, and other scholastic cooperations in between Kakatiya University and the German organizations.