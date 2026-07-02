Chennai Liver Foundation to hold awareness operate on August 2

The Chennai Liver Foundation, a non-profit organisation that works towards the avoidance and management of liver illness, is arranging an awareness work on August 2, 2026, celebrating World Hepatitis Day, which falls on July 28, the organisation stated. The ‘Run for Liver Health 2026’ will be kept in Anna Nagar, with 3-km, 5-km, and 10-km runs. The effort is targeted at assisting produce awareness about liver illness. Registrations for the run are presently open. Those interested can sign up at chennailiverfoundation.org/run

Released – July 02, 2026 06:57 pm IST