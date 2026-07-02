ECI reveals Manjalpur Assembly byelection in Gujarat on July 30

According to the schedule revealed by the ECI, the alert for the byelection will be released on July 6, while the last date

for filing election documents is July 13. Submit.|Image Credit: The Hindu

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The Election Commission of India(ECI)revealed on Thursday(July 2, 2026) that the byelection for the Manjalpur Assembly constituency in Gujarat’s Vadodara district will be hung on July 30, with the counting of votes arranged for August 3, 2026.

The seat fell uninhabited following the death of senior BJP MLA and previous Gujarat Minister Yogesh Patel on June 2 after an extended health problem. He was 79.

According to the schedule revealed by the ECI, the notice for the byelection will be provided on July 6, while the last date for filing election documents is July 13.

Examination of elections will occur on July 14, and prospects can withdraw their elections till July 16.

Ballot will be hung on July 30 and the votes will be depended on August 3, it stated.

With the statement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has actually entered into force in the constituency.

Patel represented the Raopura constituency in Vadodara city 5 times in between 1990 and 2007 before moving to the recently produced Manjalpur seat following the delimitation of Assembly constituencies. He won the Manjalpur seat in the 2012, 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections, finishing 8 successive success in the Gujarat Assembly surveys covering 36 years.

(With PTI inputs)