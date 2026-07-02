Amara Raja reveals ability competitors for service technicians

< div id ="schemaDiv"itemprop ="articleBody">

Celebrating ‘World Youth Skills Day 2026’, Amara Raja Skill Development Centre (ARSDC) has actually revealed that youth ability competitors will be carried out to determine and motivate technical quality amongst young specialists.

Run under the aegis of Rajanna Foundation and with the assistance of Amara Raja group of business, the ARSDC offers a platform for young specialists and technical students to display useful abilities and get acknowledgment.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/amara-raja-plans-two-more-skill-development-centres-in-ap/article9859632.ece

Competitors will be held at ARSDC in Petamitta and Diguvamagham schools throughout PLC & & HMI shows, commercial controls– motors & & air conditioner drives, welding, pneumatics & & hydraulics, pipes, HVAC and SMT/PCB assembly.