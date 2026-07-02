FSSAI Serves Notices To Red Bull, PepsiCo, Monster, 3 Others Over Energy Drink Misbranding|Image: iStock/ Representational

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has actually served notifications to 6 drink brand names for presumably misbranding their items and making deceptive advertising claims connected to the term ‘energy beverages’. The notifications, released on Wednesday, were the regulator’s most current action in tightening up oversight of food labelling and marketing.

The FSSAI called Red Bull Energy Drink, PepsiCo’s Adrenaline Rush Energy Drink, Reliance Consumer Products’ Campa Energy Drink Gold Boost, Sting Energy Drink, Hell Energy, and Coca-Cola-backed Monster Energy in its notification. The guard dog stated that it had actually flagged the business for infractions linked to branding and the claims utilized to market their drinks.

In a post shared on Instagram, the food regulator mentioned that it had actually started action versus these brand names for marketing themselves as ‘energy beverages’ and for promoting practical advantages that are not allowed under existing food law.

No Notified Category For ‘Energy Drinks’

At the centre of the FSSAI’s objection is the lack of any particular requirement for items categorized as ‘energy beverages’ or comparable drinks. The regulator declared that in spite of there being no alerted classification, the brand names had actually marketed their items utilizing the descriptor ‘energy beverage’ on product packaging and labelling.

The authority even more described that the food classification system described under the policies exists exclusively for category functions. The FSSAI worried that the system is not planned to be utilized for item identifying or for statements on labels that might deceive customers about the nature of the item.

The guard dog suggested that the difference is crucial since making use of unrecognised classifications on labels can offer customers the impression that the item has actually been formally specified or authorized as an ‘energy beverage’ under Indian food law, which is not the case.

‘Vitalises Body And Mind’ Claims

The FSSAI, beyond the branding problem, likewise complained numerous practical and healing claims connected with these drinks. It mentioned that assertions such as “vitalises mind and body”, “boosting focus”, “improve energy levels”, “help in basic weak point” and other comparable declarations are not allowable for food.

The regulator kept in mind that such claims fall nasty of the Food Safety and Standards Act, and the guidelines and policies framed under it. According to the law, foodstuff can not bring claims that recommend they have medical or healing homes unless they are particularly authorized for such usage.

Declarations from the 6 trademark name in the notifications might not be gotten on concern at the time of reporting.

Crackdown On Misleading Food Ads

The action versus the energy beverage makers comes amidst a larger push by the FSSAI to check misbranding and deceptive ads in the food sector. In current months, the authority has actually magnified enforcement versus food service operators whose labelling or promos break security standards.

The regulator has actually likewise been acting upon grievances sent by customers who have actually raised issues about incorrect or overstated claims on food and drink packs. To enhance public awareness, the FSSAI has actually progressively turned to social networks platforms, consisting of Instagram and X, to publicise its enforcement actions.