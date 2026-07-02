Faissal Khan makes remarkable U-turn, apologises to Aamir Khan and household after explosive ‘put behind bars’ claims

Faissal Khan, who had actually triggered extensive attention with his explosive claims of being “imprisoned” and ill-treated by his household, has actually now made a remarkable U-turn. Months after the debate controlled headings, the previous star has actually openly apologised to his mom, sibling Aamir Khan and sibling Nikhat Khan, stating he is sorry for airing his complaints in public and wishes to progress on much better terms with his household.

Associated Story: Aamir Khan breaks silence on Faissal Khan’s claim of being ‘sent to prison’ for over a year

His most current remarks come months after Aamir Khan’s household had actually advised the media not to think Faissal’s accusations, mentioning that he was fighting a mental disorder. Faissal, nevertheless, has actually now preserved that he got a tidy chit from a federal government healthcare facility concerning his psychological health and revealed hope that his household would leave previous distinctions behind.

Faissal Khan Apologises to His Family

Speaking on Ujjawal Trivedi’s podcast, Faissal confessed that making his individual problems public was an error and looked for forgiveness from his liked ones.

“I initially wish to say sorry to my Ammi that I made the error of stating whatever in public. I wish to ask forgiveness to Ammi and Nikhat since a guy tends to state all of it whatever he’s been feeling and reducing for all this while. I ‘d overdone it with Nikhat and her partner Santosh Hegde, which I should not have actually stated at all. It was really incorrect,” stated Faissal.

Especially, Nikhat Khan, the older sis of Faissal and Aamir, is likewise a star.

He likewise confessed that his remarks about Aamir were unreasonable and stated he wishes to enhance their relationship in the future.

Check Out: Aamir Khan Breaks Silence! Household concerns declaration after Faissal Khan’s explosive ‘locked me up’ claim

“I’ve recognized my error now, thus requesting forgiveness. I likewise stated bad aspects of Aamir. I simply wish to continue with our choice to be on great terms moving forward. I want our relationship ends up being even more powerful,” included Faissal.

Faissal Addresses Mental Health Controversy

Faissal likewise reviewed the long-running debate surrounding his psychological health, declaring that his medical diagnosis at the time might not have actually been precise.

“That was a various stage. When my household took me to the physician, possibly their medical diagnosis was inaccurate. When the court sent me to a federal government healthcare facility, I got a tidy chit there. It’s possible that some medical professionals misguided the household. I desire my household to trust, think, and comprehend them rather of raising bad blood from the past,” he stated.

According to Faissal, there have actually constantly been varying viewpoints within the household concerning his condition.

“There are some members in the household who opt for what the physician stated, however there are some who trust what I’m stating. My older sis Nikhat has actually informed me several times that I do not have schizophrenia. Ammi and Santosh have likewise stated that,” he declared.

Questioning why he continues to deal with doubts about his psychological health, Faissal stated, “If you keep believing this guy seethes, then how will you trust him? How can a mad male make a business of his own? There’ve been no circumstances of me misbehaving in public either.”

Should Read: Faissal Khan cuts ties with sibling Aamir Khan and household!

Faissal Khan’s Film Career

Faissal made his acting launching along with cousin Mansoor Khan and sibling Aamir Khan in the 1988 romantic hit Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He later on appeared in a number of movies before turning director with the 2021 Hindi movie Faactory.

His newest screen look remained in the 2022 Kannada action movie Oppanda.This variation is structured to support the heading by leading with Faissal Khan’s turnaround, then reviewing the earlier debate before moving into his apology and psychological health remarks.