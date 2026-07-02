Pedro Pascal to Dior: How scarves ended up being menswear’s essential device

For many years, guys’s devices followed a familiar script. Watches made the declaration, ties implied service, and anything too ornamental was typically dismissed as extreme. Style has actually silently reworded those guidelines. The most recent device to become menswear’s unforeseen hero is the headscarf. As soon as connected with classic film stars and 1970s rock icons, headscarfs are making an advanced return. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="(L-R) Actor Pedro Pascal and actor Vishal Jethwa were recently spotted donning scarves" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/01/400x225/MixCollage-01-Jul-2026-06-29-PM-4582_1782910784081_1782910794889_e07d0df5-c3ea-43ae-9a6e-efb57dc9c0a3.jpg"alt ="(L-R) Actor Pedro Pascal and actor Vishal Jethwa were recently spotted donning scarves"title ="(L-R) Actor Pedro Pascal and actor Vishal Jethwa were recently spotted donning scarves"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> (L-R) Actor Pedro Pascal and star Vishal Jethwa were just recently found wearing headscarfs Headscarfs on the runway

High-end style homes have actually led the revival. At Ralph Lauren’s Spring/Summer 2027 menswear program in Milan, lively silk headscarfs changed traditional neckwear, providing unwinded glamour to customized appearances. Prada reimagined printed silk headscarfs as contemporary cummerbunds, with designer Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons styling them around the waist and hips. At Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello paired narrow silk headscarfs with sharp customizing, while Jonathan Anderson layered headscarfs over official coats and matches for his Dior Men’s Summer 2027 launching.

How are leading males styling headscarfs The pattern has actually rapidly moved beyond the runway. Star Pedro Pascal just recently went to the Jackass: Best and Last best in Los Angeles using a charcoal double-breasted match with an abundant purple silk headscarf curtained around his neck.

Closer home, star Vishal Jethwa matched a large black t-shirt with a coordinating light-weight headscarf at an award program, while actor-model Saqib Saleem styled a monochromatic blue ensemble with a collaborating silk headscarf, showing the device can change a tie without looking extremely official.

A brand-new period of manly design Outfit designer Sia Seth thinks the pattern feels natural in the Indian context. She states, “The West has, in numerous methods, taken the dupatta and reinterpreted it as the Scandinavian-style headscarf for females. Indian guys have constantly used headscarfs in various kinds. Whether it’s the dupatta used with standard clothes or the taken paired with sherwanis, curtained material has actually long belonged to our dressing vocabulary.”