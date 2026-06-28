Summary Digital tools are ending up being “increasingly integral to business management” for female business owners in India, supporting whatever from payments and credit to payroll and future preparation, according to DBS Bank India’s newest Women and Finance research study. The report saID sustaining this momentum will need “going beyond traditional banking to create connected ecosystems that help entrepreneurs at every stage of their business journey.” Listen to this short article in summed up format

ANI Female business owners to drive much deeper digital financing adoption states DBS Bank research study, discovers 84%currently utilize payment tools

New Delhi: Digital tools are ending up being “increasingly integral to business management” for female business owners in India, supporting whatever from payments and credit to payroll and future preparation, according to DBS Bank India’s most current Women and Finance research study. The report stated sustaining this momentum will need “going beyond traditional banking to create connected ecosystems that help entrepreneurs at every stage of their business journey.”

The 2nd edition of the research study, The Digital Opportunity: Access, Adoption and Trust, was launched ahead of MSME Day 2026 by DBS Bank India with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP as research study partner. It draws insights from 1,342 ladies throughout North, South, East and West India, covering female business owners, High-Net-Worth females and rural females earners.

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“Female entrepreneurs are the most active users of digital financial tools and platforms among all cohorts surveyed,” the report stated. “Digital payment tools are the most widely adopted, used by 84% of female entrepreneurs.” UPI use stood at 72% amongst female business owners, 77% amongst HNW ladies and 54% amongst rural ladies earners surveyed, “underscoring the growing ubiquity of India’s digital payments infrastructure.”

Beyond payments, the research study discovered that “38% use loan and credit platforms, while 29% use brokerage platforms.” Amongst HNW females surveyed, “28% are actively using brokerage platforms for their investments, reflecting growing comfort and proficiency in using digital investment tools.”

Divyesh Dalal, Managing Director and Country Head, Global Transaction Services, Corporate Banking, Financial Institutions and SMEs, stated: “The findings of this report highlight an encouraging shift in the way women are engaging with their finances. Among female entrepreneurs, digital tools are becoming increasingly integral to business management, supporting everything from payments, credit and payroll to customer acquisition and future planning. The study also underscores the importance of trust, convenience, and accessibility in driving digital adoption.”

He included, “As digital adoption deepens, entrepreneurs are increasingly seeking solutions that enhance operational efficiency and support their growth ambitions… By deepening our understanding of this segment and continuing to innovate in response to evolving needs, we aim to help female entrepreneurs build and scale their businesses.”

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Charge card usage is likewise increasing, with “half (50%) of the female entrepreneurs surveyed report using personal credit cards frequently.” Travel-related benefits are the most favored advantage, “cited by 65% of respondents” amongst both female business owners and HNW females.

Costs patterns reveal female business owners concentrating on “people, growth and technology,” with 65% costs on personnel incomes and professional payments, 53% on marketing and consumer acquisition, and 37% on software application and innovation tools.

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