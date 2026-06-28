India needs 2,000 GW new power capacity in 20 years, says Adani Green’s Sagar Adani

India needs to add nearly 2,000 gigawatts of new power generation capacity over the next two decades to meet rising demand and reduce reliance on imported fuels, according to Adani Green Energy Executive Director Sagar Adani. He emphasized that electrification, supported by renewables, hydro, thermal, and nuclear power, is the clearest path to energy security, affordability, and sustainability for the nation.

India must add nearly 2,000 gigawatts of new power generation capacity over the next two decades to meet rising energy demand and reduce dependence on imported fuels, Adani Green Energy Executive Director Sagar Adani said on Saturday.

Speaking at the inaugural Adani Green Electrification Dialogue in London, Adani said electrification was the country’s clearest pathway to energy security.

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“We are talking about a structural leap, adding nearly 2,000 gigawatts of new capacity over the next two decades. All while ensuring that this energy remains affordable, accessible, and increasingly clean. That is the scale of the opportunity. And that is India’s defining challenge,” he said.

Adani said India consumed about 10,000 terawatt-hours of energy across all fuel sources in 2024, compared with 32,810 terawatt-hours in China, underscoring the scale of future energy requirements as incomes and electricity consumption rise.

He called for a pragmatic approach to the energy transition, saying India should leverage “renewables, hydro, efficient thermal and nuclear” power, and noted that “without firm, scalable baseload power, the math simply does not work.”

Adani said the Adani Group operates across the electricity value chain, is targeting 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, and plans to build a 10-GW nuclear portfolio by 2035. The group is also investing in energy storage, transmission infrastructure and green hydrogen.

“To make this a reality, our Chairman, Gautam Adani, has committed over USD 100 billion towards energy transition — one of the largest private-sector commitments in the world,” he said.

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The dialogue was hosted by Adani Green Energy Limited in partnership with the Energy Transitions Commission at the Science Museum, London, during London Climate Action Week. It brought together policymakers, investors, business leaders and climate experts.

Earlier this week, at the Adani Group’s annual general meeting, chairman Gautam Adani reaffirmed the conglomerate’s commitment to a diversified energy portfolio spanning renewable energy, green hydrogen, energy storage, transmission and nuclear energy.

With inputs from PTI