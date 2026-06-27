This 22-Track Live Album Captures the Energy of India’s Indie Music Scene

Taped over 2 years at Mumbai’s antiSOCIAL by independent music label Misfits Inc, the collection includes artists consisting of Ankur Tewari & & The Ghalat Family, Anoushka Maskey, BamBoy, and Frizzell D’Souza

Not Dead Yet– it’s aLive!, a live music job by independent label, Misfits Inc, has actually launched a 22-track live-recording collection of its efficiencies over the last 2 years at antiSOCIAL, Mumbai. , Bringing together artists throughout categories, areas, and languages,

the collection strikes a balance in between veteran indie artists and breakout skills. Including the similarity Ankur Tewari & & The Ghalat Family, Tough on Tobacco, Hashbass, The Lightyears Explode, Green Park, Neel Adhikari, SEN, Frizzell D’Souza, Dohnraj & & The Peculiars, Anoushka Maskey, Rudy Mukta, BamBoy, and a lot more, the live album intends to maintain the efficiency’s spontaneous energy and feeling.

Signing up with the emerging brochure of live collections in India, consisting of Reside in India — Performances by Indian Classical Legends, and worldwide live records such as Live at the Ritz by Guns N’ Roses, live albums provide listeners a much deeper insight into the artist’s storytelling while stimulating a sense of belonging to a crowd. With audiences today significantly turning to offline music discovery, a live collection intends to double up as a remote performance experience without jeopardizing the artists’ noise.

As the live series takes a momentary hiatus this year, the group behind it has actually committed their energy to curating this collection. It’s tracklist consists of BamBoy’s “Vagna Nahi Bara”, which mixes Marathi folk with hip-hop, Tejas’s “Figure 8,” a positive beat embodying the styles of development and the look for significance, Green Park’s “Tereza, My Dear” a sentimental shoegaze-inspired track, along with Hashbass and Pho’s “Run 2 U,” checking out styles of vulnerability and yearning.