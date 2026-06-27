EXCLUSIVE: Firoz A. Nadiadwallah makes worthy promise; to contribute part of Welcome To The Jungle earnings and all future movies’ profits for widows of brave militaries workers

The much-awaited Invite To The Jungle has actually lastly been launched and has actually opened to an excellent action. As an outcome, the movie is anticipated to carry out well at package workplace. Its resourceful ‘Family Universe Movies’ developer and manufacturer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah has actually solely informed Bollywood Hungama that the movie’s success will likewise be utilized to support numerous worthy causes.

EXCLUSIVE: Firoz A. Nadiadwallah makes worthy promise; to contribute part of Welcome To The Jungle earnings and all future movies ‘incomes for widows of brave militaries workers

Firoz A. Nadiadwallah stated, “I genuinely think that for me CSR does not simply imply ‘Corporate Social Responsibility’ however for me its genuine significance is ‘Citizens Social Responsibility’, that is the duty of everyone towards all other people of the world. We are all residents of humankind. I strongly think that it is the ethical and social duty of each and every resident to assist another person no matter their caste, creed, religious beliefs and citizenship and make this world a much better location with a healthy & & safe environment.”

Firoz A. Nadiadwallah continued, “I have actually chosen to contribute a specific quantity from the incomes of Invite To The Jungle and from all my future films for the well-being of the widows of our brave Indian militaries workers. The earnings will go to the Indian Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) & & all comparable companies working towards supporting all worthy causes which effect and boost the lives of all socially backwards and impoverished individuals, specifically bad ladies and orphaned ladies.”

Remarkably, Invite To The Jungle Has an army background. In the movie, the characters at first pretend to be army officers while striving a movie however ultimately wind up assisting the nation.

The veteran manufacturer included, “I likewise make an earnest attract other movie manufacturers all over the world to make comparable contributions from their earnings to NGOs, specifically companies working for bad widows & & orphaned women. When you make a film, you connect to all sectors of society throughout the world. They all come together to make your movie a success and when a part of that cash is utilized for an honorable cause, then those countless spectators are likewise blessed with great desires.”

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Invite To The Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh abd Bhagya Bhanushali.

Check out: ‘Sajid Nadiadwala aka Angel Eyes’ pointed out under Special Thanks in Welcome To The Jungle; Firoz A. Nadiadwallah opens on the touching gesture: “He’s constantly prepared to assist without anticipating anything”

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection, Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review

Tags: Aftab Shivdasani, Ahmed Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Base Industries Group, Cape Of Good Films, Disha Patani, Firoz Nadiadwala, Jacqueline Fernandez, News, Paresh Rawal, Seeta Films, Star Studios, Suniel Shetty, Welcome To The Jungle

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for newest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with most current hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.