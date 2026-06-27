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Business Mom Promise to bring a high-energy mix of turmoil and funny By Correspondent - 65

Upgraded on : 26 Jun 2026, 4:22 pm The very first trailer of Mom Promisebacked by star Dhananjay under his Daali Pictures banner, has actually set the phase for a hectic criminal activity funny, which is striking theatres on July 10. Directed by Poorna Mysore, a friend of Dhananjay, the movie brings a simple, lived-in energy that originates from a group plainly delighting in the procedure of informing this story together. From the start, the trailer tosses us into a crowded, disorderly world of gang competitions, cricket wagering, street-level criminal offense and unforeseen psychological turns. At its heart, however, is a strong mom belief that premises all the insanity. The tone leaps in between humour, stress and feeling, never ever settling too long in one area, keeping things dynamic and unforeseeable.

Dhananjay appears in an essential function within this explosive setup, sharing screen area with an ensemble cast that consists of Naga Bhushan, Vinaya Prasad, Geetha and Gurudut. Each character includes a various shade to this busy, high-energy world.

Aesthetically, the movie brings a gritty however vibrant texture, thanks to cinematography by Rahul Roy. The modifying and quick cuts keep the rate tight, while Naveen Shyam’s music includes rhythm and punch to both the comic and psychological minutes. The innovative instructions by Shashank (understood for Daredevil Mustafaprovides the story an additional edge in tone and discussion.

What stands apart most is the trailer’s unpredictability; it moves rapidly in between funny, action and belief, practically like a rollercoaster that does not stop briefly for breath. It places Mom Promise as a younger, mass performer constructed on relationship, criminal offense and feeling, developed for a large theatrical audience.