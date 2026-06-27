Books

Business Kichcha Sudeep’s drama Billa Ranga Baashaa back on track By Correspondent - 66

Upgraded on : 26 Jun 2026, 4:27 pm Kichcha Sudeep and director Anup Bhandari’s sci-fi movie Billa Ranga Baashaa has actually gone back to shooting, marking a fresh stage of production for among Kannada movie theater’s most enthusiastic tasks. Backed by Primeshow Entertainment, the movie reunites Sudeep with Anup after Vikrant Ronaa partnership that currently showed their shared taste for scale and stylised storytelling. With Billa Ranga Baashaathe duo is entering a futuristic action world supposedly embeded in the year 2209 ADVERTISEMENT.

The job has actually remained in the spotlight considering that its statement, mostly for its high-concept property and the scale of its aspiration. Early marketing product, consisting of principle visuals, meant a dystopian universe constructed around science-fiction components combined with business action storytelling. That pledge has actually kept the buzz alive, even as the movie moved through a staggered production schedule.

The movie formally entered into production in April 2025, starting with fancy action series and massive set pieces created to develop its futuristic world. Ever since, the shoot has actually advanced in regulated stages, with prepared breaks permitting the group to fine-tune production style, visual impacts preparing and technical foundation.