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Business Karavali ends up being the very first movie to contend Katapadi Kambala track By Correspondent - 66

Upgraded on : 26 Jun 2026, 4:31 pm Director Gurudatha Ganiga’s Karavalistarring Prajwal Devaraj, has actually produced a substantial minute in local movie theater by ending up being the very first movie to contend the 700-year-old Katapadi Kambala track in seaside Karnataka. The historical Katapadi Kambala Track is carefully connected to the conventional sport of Kambala, a centuries-old buffalo race that shows the agrarian way of life, cultural pride, and cumulative identity of seaside neighborhoods. Regardless of its enduring heritage, the place had actually never ever been utilized for movie shooting previously, making this cooperation in between movie theater and custom especially notable.

The just recently launched tune’Soul of Karavalihas actually started to resonate highly with audiences, mostly due to its rooted storytelling and psychological tone. It depicts seaside Karnataka unfiltered, highlighting the strength of muddy tracks, the energy of the race, and the deep connection in between individuals and custom. The visuals prevent extreme stylization, rather concentrating on credibility and lived experience.

The movie includes an ensemble cast consisting of Raj B Shetty, Sampada, Mitra, Ramesh Indira, and Sridhar, each adding to the layered story. On the technical front, the movie unites music author Sachin Basrur, lyricist Pramod Maravanthe, singer Sai Vignesh, and cinematographer Abhimanyu Sadanandan, who records the textures and state of mind of seaside Karnataka with clearness and realism.