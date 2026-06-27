Jay-Z Has 30 Years’ Worth of Memories to Revisit in Trailer for Rick Rubin-Directed Doc Series

The career-spanning JAŸ-Z in 8 eight-part series will premiere on HBO Max later on this year

Jay-Z does not think you need to be a tortured artist to be a terrific one, however there’s worth in understanding how to turn discomfort into product that resonates everywhere.“The discomfort, you do not state it’s essential, you do not state you require it, however if it’s there– you utilize it,”he states in the trailer forJAŸ-Z in 8an upcoming eight-part documentary directed by Rick Rubin. The career-spanning series will premiere on HBO Max later on this year.

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Rubin, who made his go back to hip-hop after 15 years withThe Black Albumsingle” 99 Problems,”sits with the rap artist as he reviews his discography, songwriting, and the life experiences that notified their production. The job comes as Jay-Z commemorates the 30th anniversary of his launching albumReasonable Doubt

“Everyone had the exact same experience, other than I was the one that might base on the soapbox and articulate what we were going through,” the rap veteran shares at the start of the trailer. The clip is soundtracked by “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” the 3rd single fromAffordable Doubt,which includes a help from Mary J. Blige.

This summer season, Jay-Z will review deep cuts from his brochure as he headings 2 nights at Yankee Stadium in New York City. One night will be devoted to carrying outAffordable Doubtin its totality, while another is reserved forThe Blueprint,in honor of its 25th anniversary. Around the time the documentary series is arranged for release, the rap artist will bring his live program to Paris and Los Angeles.

Rubin and Jay-Z function as executive manufacturers onJAŸ-Z in 8together with Academy Award-winning star Daniel Kaluuya. The series is produced by Leila Mattimore and David Rohde.

From Wanderer United States.