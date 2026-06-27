Hear the Rolling Stones’ ‘Divine Intervention’ Featuring the Cure’s Robert Smith

Band likewise revealed the video for “Jealous Lover,” which includes Anya Taylor-Joy and Charles Melton

Mick Jagger channels his emotional”Emotional Rescue”falsetto on”Jealous Lover,”one of 2 recently launched tunes off the Rolling Stones’approachingForeign Tonguesalbum, which comes out July 10. A video for the tune, readily available just on Amazon Music in the meantime, dramatizes the lyrics as Anya Taylor-Joy turns green with envy when she believes her sweetheart, Charles Melton, is cheating on her. The couple fights in a seedy motel parking area.

Ultimately, they drag the battle (and each other) into the motel, as Jagger sings, “Hands off, envious fan,” over a cool R&B background. Needless to state, things get strange for Melton by the end of the video where you can hear a bit of another, as-yet-released Stones tune, “Mr. Charm.” Individuals who do not have Amazon Music can take pleasure in listening to “Jealous Lover” on YouTube and other streaming services. In addition to the 5 Stones, the tune includes Steve Winwood on Rhodes piano and organ, manufacturer Andrew Watt plays a number of instruments, and Matt Clifford plays the synth.

The band likewise launched anotherForeign Tonguestune,”Divine Intervention,” which includes extra guitar played by the Cure’s Robert Smith. The positive tune in which Jagger visualizes completion of the world likewise includes Winwood on piano and organ, Watt on synths and background vocals, saxophonist James King, and trumpeter Ron Blake.

Jagger described how Smith ended up on the album at a press occasion in New York.”I showed up one day to do my vocals in London, and there’s this chap standing there with his back to me with this long dress on, “the vocalist stated.”And when he reversed, he was covered in lipstick. And I stated– I ‘d never ever satisfied him previously– You’re Robert Smith of the Cure! He stated,’Yeah!’And I stated, Well, while you’re here then, you much better go and do something. “

The brand-new tunes follow the formerly launched songs “In destiny” and “Rough and Twisted.” Other visitors on the album consist of Paul McCartney, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Bruno Mars. Initial Stones drummer, Charlie Watts, likewise makes a look from a session that happened soon before his death.

Foreign Tonguesis the band’s very first brand-new album in 3 years.Wandererapplauded it in an evaluation as continuing the band’s late-career winning streak. “In some methods,Foreign Tonguesis an enhancement onHackney Diamondsbecause the latter periodically sounded a little excessive like a Jagger solo record in its focus on singing tunes; this one feels more guitar-centric and holistically Stones-y,” the publication commented, ranking the album 4 stars out of 5.

To accompany the album release, the band has actually introduced a podcast,Speaking in Tongueshosted by Norah Jones. The very first episode is offered now and includes interviews with Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ron Wood.

In a current interview, Richards recommended that the band may no longer trip. “I do not understand if trips are possible, “he stated.”It’s the taking a trip that takes it out of you. I do see the possibility of us doing residency someplace. Wherever it is, London, New York, Paris, anywhere. I’ll play Rome! I do not see why they should not be able to toss some programs together in a brand-new format.”

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From Wanderer United States.