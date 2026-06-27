Sombr Is Crawling Out of His Skin on New Single ‘My Body Isn’t Ready’

Fascination and Off Campus stars Inde Navarrette and Josh Heuston function as a psychological lorry in the video for among the young artist’s most genuine records to date

Sombr has his finger on the pulse of popular culture in the Gus Black-directed video for his most current single, “My Body Isn’t Ready.” The visual getsFixationandOff Campusstars Inde Navarrette and Josh Heuston for the event.

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“My Body Isn’t Ready”follows a string of current songs from Sombr consisting of”Potential”and”Homewrecker,”which was called amongWanderer‘s finest tunes of 2026 up until now:”The very first post-breakthrough release from New York pop wunderkind Sombr is a hazy plea to a fan who has a partner waiting in the house,” the evaluation checks out.”It moves on a lite-funk beat (with a bass line set by previous Prince muse Wendy Melvoin) as Sombr sets out how he’s been strung along, consisting of till-dawn fire-escape chats; while he’s supportive to his romantic competitor, his all-in singing suggests that he truly, truly wishes to win.”

Sombr will celebrate the release of “My Body Isn’t Ready” with a yet-to-be-detailed surprise efficiency in New York City on Friday, June 26. The last time the artist hosted a complimentary program in his home town, he closed down part of Canal Street to commemorate the arrival of his launching album,I Barely Know Her

“There were individuals set down on fire gets away, others enjoying from the ledge of broad open windows,”Wanderercomposed in a report from the scene and an evaluation of the album. “Behind the provisionary phase, vehicles gone by and buses treked along to their next stop while travelers glanced oddly at the unscripted rock reveal that shut the street down. The scene was whatever that the album is– enamored, uninhibited, soaked in sonder.”

From Wanderer United States.