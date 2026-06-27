Phoebe Bridgers Reveals New Album: Get Ready for a ‘Lost Weekend’

After a run of phoneless pop-up reveals throughout the nation, the singer-songwriter has actually lastly revealed the follow-up to 2020’s Punisher

Phoebe Bridgers fans, rejoice: PB3 is formally en route. The singer-songwriter revealed her brand-new album,Lost Weekend,will be out on Aug. 14 through her long time label, Dead Oceans.

Lost Weekendmarks Bridgers’ 3rd solo album, following 2020’s developmentPunisherA track list for the brand-new record has yet to be exposed, however Bridgers has actually been carrying out numerous brand-new tunes in her current series of phoneless pop-up reveals at little clubs throughout the nation. That run started in Roswell, New Mexico, on May 8, and topped with an arena program at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 4. “If any of you stuck an Apple Watch up your ass to tape-record this, please do not publish it on the web,” she informed the internet-free crowd at the Garden. “I’m trusting you.”

Prior to these programs, Bridgers had actually kept a low profile considering that launchingThe Recordwith her supergroup boygenius (along with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker) and going on a trip with them that concluded in February 2024.The Recordmade the band 6 Grammy elections, while Bridgers got 4 nods forPunisher.

It’s uncertain if the brand-new album title has anything to do with John Lennon’s notorious “Lost Weekend” duration, as the previous Beatle’s decadent 18-month separation from his spouse, Yoko Ono, beginning in 1973 is understood. Bridgers sang about Lennon on thePunishertrack “Moon Song,” and talked toWandererabout him at the time. “Easily finest Beatle,” she stated. “He’s been such an icon for a lot of individuals who are my heroes, like Elliott Smith and Daniel Johnston.”

Bridgers will begin the Lost Tour on Sept. 15 in Indianapolis, continuing with dates throughout the fall. She revealed the trek with an image caught by fine-art professional photographer Gregory Crewdson, who offered an special interview toWandererabout their partnership. “There was an alliance there, with a sense of secret and isolation, and wishing to make connections about landscape and all that,” Crewdson stated. “It’s a coming together in between Phoebe’s world and my world.”

From Wanderer United States.