Marco Rubio states Donald Trump to go to India early next year: His relationship with PM Modi is excellent

HomeWorldTrump to check out India early next year, his relationship with PM Modi is excellent: Rubio
Marco Rubio stated President Trump is most likely to go to India early next year in the middle of continuous bilateral trade talks in between New Delhi and Washington.
Trump and PM Modi last fulfilled on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, in what was their very first bilateral conference in 16 months.
New Delhi,
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday stated that President Donald Trump is most likely to go to India early next year, highlighting the strong individual connection in between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and explaining India-US ties as “fantastic”
Speaking with news company IANS in Washington DC, Rubio stated he anticipates to take a trip to India before completion of the year to settle preparations for the governmental see.
“We’re hoping that’s what we’re working towards – sometime early next year to have the President come. I think it’s very positive. India is such a close partner and ally of the United States, and the relationship between the Prime Minister and the President couldn’t be closer, which I think is really important in diplomacy,” Rubio said.
If the visit takes place, it will mark Trump’s first trip to India since February 2020 and his first since returning to the White House for a second term. Trump and PM Modi last met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, in what was their first bilateral meeting in 16 months.
Praising the relationship between the two leaders, the US Secretary of State said, “the relationship in between the President and the Prime Minister of India is fantastic.”
The proposed visit comes as New Delhi and Washington continue negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement, which Rubio said was nearing completion.
“I believe it’s going wonderful. It’s extremely strong. We had a fantastic conference with the Prime Minister, the President did at the G7. We’re wanting to settle a trade offer. We’re on the last inches of getting it done and it’s extremely favorable,” he said.
Rubio added that both countries were looking forward to another meeting of the Quad grouping and that he hoped to return to India before the end of the year to help set up the presidential visit.
Furthermore, Rubio also hailed PM Modi’s leadership and said he was a “fan” of the Indian leader and credited him with elevating India’s standing on the global stage. “Modi has actually made India a worldwide power,” he said.
On energy cooperation, Rubio said India and the United States were working closely to increase supplies and noted that India is among the few countries with the capability to refine heavy crude.
– Ends
Published By:
Devika Bhattacharya
Published On:
Jun 27, 2026 10:28 IST
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday stated that President Donald Trump is most likely to check out India early next year, highlighting the strong individual relationship in between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and explaining India-US ties as “fantastic”
Speaking with news firm IANS in Washington DC, Rubio stated he anticipates to take a trip to India before completion of the year to settle preparations for the governmental check out.
“We’re hoping that’s what we’re working towards – at some point early next year to have the President come. I believe it’s really favorable. India is such a close partner and ally of the United States, and the relationship in between the Prime Minister and the President could not be better, which I believe is truly essential in diplomacy,” Rubio stated.
If the check out occurs, it will mark Trump’s very first journey to India because February 2020 and his very first considering that going back to the White House for a 2nd term. Trump and PM Modi last satisfied on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, in what was their very first bilateral conference in 16 months.
Applauding the relationship in between the 2 leaders, the United States Secretary of State stated, “the relationship in between the President and the Prime Minister of India is excellent.”
The proposed visit comes as New Delhi and Washington continue negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement, which Rubio said was nearing completion.
“I believe it’s going great. It’s extremely strong. We had a terrific conference with the Prime Minister, the President did at the G7. We’re intending to settle a trade offer. We’re on the last inches of getting it done and it’s extremely favorable,” he said.
Rubio added that both countries were looking forward to another meeting of the Quad grouping and that he hoped to return to India before the end of the year to help set up the presidential visit.
Furthermore, Rubio also hailed PM Modi’s leadership and said he was a “fan” of the Indian leader and credited him with elevating India’s standing on the global stage. “Modi has actually made India a worldwide power,” he stated.
On energy cooperation, Rubio stated India and the United States were working carefully to increase materials and kept in mind that India is amongst the couple of nations with the ability to improve heavy crude.
– Ends
Released By:
Devika Bhattacharya
Released On:
Jun 27, 2026 10:28 IST