Marco Rubio states Donald Trump to go to India early next year: His relationship with PM Modi is excellent

Trump and PM Modi last fulfilled on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, in what was their very first bilateral conference in 16 months.

New Delhi,

UPGRADED: Jun 27, 2026 11:26 IST

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday stated that President Donald Trump is most likely to go to India early next year, highlighting the strong individual connection in between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and explaining India-US ties as “fantastic”

Speaking with news company IANS in Washington DC, Rubio stated he anticipates to take a trip to India before completion of the year to settle preparations for the governmental see.

“We’re hoping that’s what we’re working towards – sometime early next year to have the President come. I think it’s very positive. India is such a close partner and ally of the United States, and the relationship between the Prime Minister and the President couldn’t be closer, which I think is really important in diplomacy,” Rubio said.

If the visit takes place, it will mark Trump’s first trip to India since February 2020 and his first since returning to the White House for a second term. Trump and PM Modi last met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, in what was their first bilateral meeting in 16 months.

Praising the relationship between the two leaders, the US Secretary of State said, “the relationship in between the President and the Prime Minister of India is fantastic.”

The proposed visit comes as New Delhi and Washington continue negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement, which Rubio said was nearing completion.

“I believe it’s going wonderful. It’s extremely strong. We had a fantastic conference with the Prime Minister, the President did at the G7. We’re wanting to settle a trade offer. We’re on the last inches of getting it done and it’s extremely favorable,” he said.

Rubio added that both countries were looking forward to another meeting of the Quad grouping and that he hoped to return to India before the end of the year to help set up the presidential visit.

Furthermore, Rubio also hailed PM Modi’s leadership and said he was a “fan” of the Indian leader and credited him with elevating India’s standing on the global stage. “Modi has actually made India a worldwide power,” he said.

On energy cooperation, Rubio said India and the United States were working closely to increase supplies and noted that India is among the few countries with the capability to refine heavy crude.

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