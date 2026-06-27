U.S. President requires to social networks to thank India for ‘Donald Trump Avenue’ in Hyderabad

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The President of the United States required to his TruthSocial network to thank India for calling a street in Hyderabad after him. “The brand-new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India– The very first U.S. President to ever be honored in this method. Thank you,” published the U.S. President sharing a picture of the unveiling event.

Mr. Trump’s declaration comes 2 days after the U.S. Envoy to India, Serio Gor, and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka revealed the plaque in the Nanakramguda location of Hyderabad calling the street after the U.S. President.

The Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy initially presented the strategy to call roadways after significant characters and business figures in 2025.

“We will call crucial roadways in Hyderabad after corporates. In India, a lot of roadways are called after politicians. Let us alter that in Hyderabad to have Google or Meta or TCS or Infosys street,” Mr. Reddy had actually stated, dealing with the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in November 2025. The strategy to call Donald Trump Avenue was defined ahead of the two-day ‘Telangana Rising Global Summit’ kept in a freshly taken strategy of Future City in December 2025.

Found in the western part of Hyderabad, the street houses the U.S. Consulate workplaces and is close to a number of U.S. IT and innovation companies.