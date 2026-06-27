MHI Study Results Indicate Potential Cost Reductions in the Decarbonization Value Chain Using Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Produced in India

TOKYO, June 27, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has actually shown, through analysis of the financial practicality of making use of Indian-produced green hydrogen and green ammonia in nations such as Singapore, that with optimization throughout the worth chain, significant expense decreases can be anticipated. The research study, entitled the “Master Plan for the Optimal Facilities and Logistics Required to Export Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia from India(1),” was performed under the FY2023 Global South Future-Oriented Co-Creation supplemental program commissioned by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). A report( 2) was released by METI.

As efforts for decarbonization occur, there are growing expectations for green hydrogen and ammonia produced utilizing renewable resource, however minimizing the expenses of major application has actually been determined as a concern.

In this research study, MHI evaluated the financial practicality of the worth chain in a situation where green ammonia is produced in India, a nation with extremely cost-competitive renewable resource, and made use of for electrical power and bunkering (supply of fuel to ships) in Singapore. The analysis was performed based upon production information and regional info supplied by working together partners such as Hygenco, an Indian designer of green ammonia. The outcomes of the research study suggested that if the total worth chain is enhanced, remarkable expense decreases can be anticipated. Hygenco is likewise establishing a green ammonia task in Odisha, India’s east coast, with a yearly production capability of 1.1 million loads.

Based upon the analysis results, MHI and operators in India and Singapore talked about problems that require to be dealt with to understand business chances for the production and usage of this green energy. MHI likewise engaged with the Indian and Singaporean federal governments, proposing procedures for production, intro, and need development for green ammonia, describing the requirement for a master strategy to develop a worth chain, and dealing with the formula of the strategy. MHI means to continue conversations with the federal governments and organization stakeholders in India and Singapore.

MHI Group will continue to add to the awareness of a carbon-neutral society by supporting the promo of decarbonization methods and the execution of associated tasks. Moving forward, MHI will work carefully with federal government companies and organizations in Japan and overseas, concentrating on locations such as the worth chain for making use of decarbonized fuels.

Summary of Study

1. Analysis technique:

A design was developed for the whole worth chain from production to transport, and Mixed-Integer Linear Programming( 3) was utilized to enhance the requirements of each center and operations in time systems to reduce total expenses.

2. Execution:

– MHI examined the degree to which expenses can be minimized in each aspect from production to provide, consisting of transport from India to Singapore, and developed expense decreases steps.

– The outcomes likewise showed the possibility for expense decreases by optimization of operations through cooperation in between company operators in the worth chain, making use of elements such as seasonal changes in renewable resource output in India.

– MHI proposed steps to the Indian and Singaporean federal governments, consisting of development of need for green ammonia, decrease of capital expense, assistance for innovation advancement, and examination of green premium.

(1) METI supports jobs associating with expected future development markets: for instance, jobs focused on developing strong supply chains and recognizing carbon neutrality in Global South nations, with Japanese and regional companies each using their particular strengths. Following an open require entries released by Boston Consulting Group, which is undertaking this task on consignment from METI, MHI carried out a research study consisting of formula of a prepare for developing the optimum centers required for exporting India’s green hydrogen and green ammonia. Describe the following news release for information https://www.mhi.com/news/25100301.html

(2) The report released by METI is offered listed below (in Japanese just). To learn more about this report, please contact [mediacontact_global@mhi.com]https://www.meti.go.jp/policy/external_economy/cooperation/oda/r5_hosei_mpkouhyou_finalreport.html

(3) A technique that numerically identifies the most effective service in a series of variables or integer variables to achieve a function under limited conditions.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is among the world’s leading commercial groups, covering energy, clever facilities, commercial equipment, aerospace and defense. MHI Group integrates advanced innovation with deep experience to provide ingenious, integrated options that assist to recognize a carbon neutral world, enhance the lifestyle and guarantee a more secure world. For additional information, please check out www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)

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