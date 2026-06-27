FIFA World Cup, Iran vs Egypt LIVE: Egypt draw very first blood through Saber

19460941 < meta itemprop= material= > < meta itemprop= 19459007 material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459010 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459012 > < meta itemprop= 19459015 material= >< period itemscope= itemprop = 19459018 itemtype= >< meta material= 19459020 itemprop= > 19460952< period itemscope = 19459017 itemprop = itemtype= >< meta material= itemprop= >< meta material= 19459027 . itemprop = . 19459028 > < meta material= 19459032 itemprop= >< meta material= 19459032 itemprop= 19459005 > < meta itemprop = 19459038 material= > < meta itemprop= material = 19459008 >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459016 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459049 >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459053 > < meta material= 19459020 itemprop = >< meta itemprop= material = 19459060 > < meta material = 19459066 itemprop= >< meta material= 19459068 itemprop = 19459069 > 19460952< period itemtype= 19459024 itemscope= 19459017 itemprop = 19459072 >< period itemtype = 19459061 itemscope = 19459017 itemprop = 19459075 >< meta material= itemprop= 19459028 >< meta material= 19459078 itemprop= >< meta material= 19459080 itemprop = > < meta material= itemprop = > 19460952 < meta itemprop= material= 19459025 >< meta itemprop = material = 19459027 >< meta itemprop = 19459075 material= 19459076 >< period itemprop= 19459033 itemscope itemtype= 19459101 >< meta itemprop = material= 19459103 >< meta itemprop= 19459104 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459106 material= 19459107 >< meta itemprop= material= > < meta itemprop= 19459110 material= >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459110 material= 19459117 > < meta itemprop= 19459028 material = 19459027 >< period itemprop= itemscope itemtype= >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop = 19459067 material= 19459128 >< meta itemprop= material= > 19460952 < meta itemprop= 19459110 material= 19459113 >< meta itemprop= 19459110 material= >< meta itemprop= material= > 19460941 Home< meta itemprop= 19459005 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459145 material= 19459146 > 19461004 Sport< meta itemprop= 19459005 material= 19459150 >< meta itemprop= 19459145 material= 19459152 > Football< meta itemprop= material= 19459053 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459158 > 19461009 Egypt are through the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after playing out a 1-1 draw 19461013 19461014 Upgraded -June 27, 2026 10:47 am IST 19460952 19461016 19460941 19460941 < img alt= 19459165 title = src= 19459167 fetchpriority = 19459168 > Egypt’s Mohamed Salah (10) and Iran’s Ali Nemati( 19) fight for the ball throughout the World Cup Group G soccer match in between Egypt and Iran in Seattle, Friday, June 26, 2026.|Picture Credit: AP 19461016 19461023 A n early objective by Egypt’s Mahmoud Saber was counteracted simply minutes by Iran’s Ramin Rezaeian as they played out a nerve 1-1 draw. Egypt and Iran clash in their last group video game on Friday( June 26, 2026), with great chances of advancing, however geopolitical stress in between Iran and the co-hosts, the United States, loom big over the match. 19461016 A very first World Cup win for seven-times African champs Egypt, 92 years after their launching, put them in charge, though Iran’s dogged efficiencies in draws with Belgium and New Zealand imply success might likewise see them leading Group G. 19461025 FIFA World Cup|Uruguay vs Spain LIVE updates: Group H match underway 19461026 19461016 19461014 Iran has actually needed to come to grips with travel limitations, which coach Amir Ghalenoei stated made them the competition’s “most oppressed group”, though the U.S. stated today that Iran would be enabled to take a trip 2 days before the video game rather of one. 19461016 For Egypt, a point suffices to leading Group G. For Iran, they will require a win to verify passage into the Round of 32, although a draw may assist their possibilities depending upon the result of the Belgium-New Zealand video game. 19461016 FIFA World Cup|Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia LIVE updates: Group H match underway 19461026 19461027 19461025 This live blog site has actually now ended. 19461026 19461023 19460941 19461029 FILTER UPDATES 19461030 < li data-event-publish-date= data-item= data-event-uri= data-event-id= id= 19459176 itemprop = itemscope itemtype= 19459179 > full-time 19460952 . 19461015 19461016 19460941 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459187 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:33 19461016 19461014 98:54 19461016 19461014 2nd Half ends, Egypt 1, IR Iran 1. 19461016 19461023 19461004 19460941 < meta itemprop= material= 19459199 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:32 96:54 Post 19461016 19461014 Saeid Ezatolahi( IR Iran )strikes the bar with a header from extremely close quarters. Helped by Alireza Jahanbakhsh with a cross following a corner. 19461016 19461004 corner 19460952 19461016 19460941 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459200 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459214 > June 27, 2026 10:31 19461016 96:23 Corner 19461016 Corner, IR Iran. Yielded by Yasser Ibrahim. < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:31 19461014 96:21 Attempt Blocked 19461016 Try obstructed. Ramin Rezaeian( IR Iran )best footed shot from the centre of package is obstructed. Helped by Mehdi Taremi. 19461023 19461014 19461015 off side < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459215 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459241 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:31 19461016 19461014 92:15 Offside Offside, IR Iran. Shoja Khalilzadeh is captured offside.

19461016 19461023 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459253 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:29 19461016 95:02 Contentious Referee Decisions 19461016 19461014 VAR Decision: No Goal Egypt 1-1 IR Iran. 19461016 19461023 19461004 19461014 yellow card 19460952 19461015< img src= data-src-template = > 19460952 19460941 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material = 19459254 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material = 19459268 > June 27, 2026 10:29 19461014 93:54 Yellow Card 19461016 Shoja Khalilzadeh (IR Iran) is revealed the yellow card for extreme event. 19461016 19461004 19461014 19461015 objective 19460952 19461015 < img src = data-src-template = 19459276 > 19460941 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459283 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:27 19461016 92:15 Var Cancelled Goal 19461016 OBJECTIVE OVERTURNED BY VAR: Shoja Khalilzadeh (IR Iran) ratings however the objective is eliminated after a VAR evaluation. 19461016 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459284 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459286 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 27, 2026 10:27 19461016 19461014 92:13 Attempt Saved 19461016 19461014 Try conserved. Mohammad Ghorbani (IR Iran) best footed shot from the centre of package is conserved in the centre of the objective by Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt). Helped by Shahriyar Moghanloo. 19461023 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459296 data-item = 19459255 data-event-uri = 19459298 data-event-id = id = 19459299 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > yellow card 19460952 19461015 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460952 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > June 27, 2026 10:27 19461016 91:37 Yellow Card 19461016 Mohanad Lasheen (Egypt) is revealed the yellow card for a bad nasty. 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459314 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19461014 19461015 totally free kick 19460952 19461015 < img src = data-src-template = > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459296 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459325 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:27 19461016 19461014 91:33 Free Kick Lost 19461016 Foul by Mohanad Lasheen (Egypt). 19461023 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19459328 data-event-id = 19459329 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19461014 totally free kick 19460952 19461015 < img src = 19459318 data-src-template = > 19460952 19461016 < meta itemprop = material = 19459326 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459326 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459340 > June 27, 2026 10:25 19461014 91:33 Free Kick Won Mehdi Taremi (IR Iran) wins a complimentary kick on the left wing. 19461023 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459326 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459343 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459326 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 27, 2026 10:25 90:36 Substitution Replacement, IR Iran. Alireza Jahanbakhsh changes Mohammad Mohebbi. 19461016 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459312 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19461015 totally free kick 19460952 < img src = 19459318 data-src-template = > 19461016 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 27, 2026 10:24 19461016 19461014 90:23 Free Kick Won 19461014 Marwan Attia (Egypt) wins a totally free kick in the assaulting half. 19461023 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459353 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459371 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19461015 complimentary kick 19460952 19461015 < img src = 19459318 data-src-template = > 19460952 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:24 90:23 Free Kick Lost Foul by Mohammad Mohebbi (IR Iran). 19461023 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459383 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19461015 half time 19461015 < img src = 19459390 data-src-template = 19459390 > 19460952 19461016 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459397 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:24 19461014 90′ Added Time 19461016 19461014 4th authorities has actually revealed 6 minutes of included time. 19461023 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459398 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459401 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > totally free kick 19460952 19461015 < img src = data-src-template = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459398 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 27, 2026 10:23 88:16 Free Kick Lost Foul by Saeid Ezatolahi (IR Iran). < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19461014 19461015 totally free kick 19461015 < img src = 19459318 data-src-template = > 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459413 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459427 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:23 19461014 88:16 Free Kick Won 19461016 19461014 Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459413 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459431 id = 19459431 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19461014 19461015 corner < img src = data-src-template = 19459207 > 19460952 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459413 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 27, 2026 10:23 87:51 Corner 19461016 Corner, IR Iran. Yielded by Zizo. 19461016 19461023 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459443 data-item = 19459312 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19461015 complimentary kick 19460952 < img src = data-src-template = 19459318 > 19460941 < meta itemprop = material = 19459443 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459443 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459457 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:21 19461016 86:18 Free Kick Lost 19461016 19461014 Handball by Zizo (Egypt). 19461023 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459228 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459461 id = 19459461 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19461015 off side 19460952 19461015 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460952 19461016 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459458 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459472 > June 27, 2026 10:20 19461014 85:24 Offside 19461016 Offside, IR Iran. Ramin Rezaeian is captured offside. 19461023 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459473 data-event-uri = 19459474 data-event-id = id = 19459475 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 27, 2026 10:17 83:17 Miss 19461016 Try missed out on. Mohanad Lasheen (Egypt) ideal footed shot from outside the box misses out on to the. 19461023 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459473 data-event-uri = 19459486 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:17 19461016 19461014 81:50 End Delay 19461014 Postpone over. They are prepared to continue. 19461023 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459497 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459499 id = 19459499 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459497 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459497 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459508 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:17 19461014 81:06 Start Delay 19461014 Postpone in match due to the fact that of an injury Ahmed Fatouh (Egypt). 19461023 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459509 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459512 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > yellow card 19460952 19461015 < img. src= 19459261 data-src-template= > 19461016 19460941 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop = material= > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:14 19461014 78:59 Yellow Card Saeid Ezatolahi( IR Iran )is revealed the yellow card for a bad nasty. 19461023 totally free kick 19461015 19460952 19460941 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459538 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:13 78:56 Free Kick Won Omar Marmoush( Egypt) wins a totally free kick in the assaulting half. 19461023 19461014 totally free kick 19460952 < img src = 19459318 data-src-template= 19459318 > 19460941 < meta itemprop= material = >< meta itemprop= material= > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:13 78:56 Free Kick Lost 19461016 19461014 Foul by Saeid Ezatolahi (IR Iran). 19461016 19461004 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > June 27, 2026 10:12 19461016 19461014 75:20 Attempt Blocked 19461016 Try obstructed. Mohammad Ghorbani( IR Iran) best footed shot from outside package is obstructed. Helped by Milad Mohammadi. 19461016 19461004 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459566 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459577 > June 27, 2026 10:10 19461016 75:53 Substitution 19461016 Replacement, Egypt. Hamza Abdelkarim changes Mostafa Zico. 19461016 19461023 19461004 19460941 < meta itemprop= material = >< meta itemprop= material= > June 27, 2026 10:09 71:12 Miss 19461014 Try missed out on. Trezeguet( Egypt) header from the centre of the box misses out on to the. Helped by Zizo with a cross following a corner. < li data-event-publish-date= 19459590 data-item= data-event-uri = data-event-id= 19459593 id= itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype= > complimentary kick 19460952 19460941 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop = material= 19459604 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:08 19461016 73:41 Free Kick Lost Foul by Mohammad Ghorbani( IR Iran). 19461016 19461004 19461014 19461015 complimentary kick < img src = 19459318 data-src-template= > 19460952 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459590 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:08 19461016 73:41 Free Kick Won 19461016 19461014 Trezeguet( Egypt )wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19461016 19461004 19461015 totally free kick 19460952 19460952 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459620 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:06 19461014 72:10 Free Kick Won Milad Mohammadi (IR Iran) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19461016 19461023 19461014 complimentary kick 19460952 19460952 < meta itemprop = 19459046 material= 19459620 >< meta itemprop= material= > June 27, 2026 10:06 19461014 72:10 Free Kick Lost 19461014 Foul by Mostafa Zico( Egypt). 19461023 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > June 27, 2026 10:05 19461014 70:33 End Delay Postpone over. They are prepared to continue. 19460941 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material = 19459662 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459673 > June 27, 2026 10:03 19461016 68:09 Start Delay 19461016 Postpone in match for a beverages break. 19461016 19460941 < meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > June 27, 2026 10:03 19461016 67:43 Attempt Blocked 19461016 19461014 Try obstructed. Omar Marmoush (Egypt) best footed shot from outside package is obstructed. 19461016 19461023 19461004 corner 19460952 19460952 19461016 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:02 19461016 19461014 67:44 Corner Corner, Egypt. Yielded by Shoja Khalilzadeh. 19461016 19461023 19461004< li data-event-publish-date= 19459701 data-event-uri = 19459702 data-event-id= 19459703 id= itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype= > < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459712 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 10:00 19461016 66:02 Substitution 19461016 19461014 Replacement, IR Iran. Shahriyar Moghanloo changes Saman Ghoddos. 19461016 19461014 complimentary kick 19461015 19461016 19460941 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > June 27, 2026 10:00 19461014 64:36 Free Kick Won 19461014 Mohamed Hany( Egypt) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19461016 19461015 complimentary kick 19460952 19461015 19460952 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:59 19461016 64:36 Free Kick Lost 19461014 Foul by Mehdi Taremi( IR Iran). 19461023 19461015 corner 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459757 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:59 19461016 19461014 63:55 Corner 19461016 19461014 Corner, Egypt. Yielded by Ali Nemati. < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459312 data-event-uri = 19459760 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > totally free kick < img src = data-src-template = 19459318 > 19460952 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:57 63:12 Free Kick Won 19461016 19461014 Omar Marmoush (Egypt) wins a totally free kick on the left wing. 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459776 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19461015 complimentary kick < img src = 19459318 data-src-template = > 19460941 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459773 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459787 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:57 19461016 63:12 Free Kick Lost 19461016 19461014 Foul by Shoja Khalilzadeh (IR Iran). 19461016 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459788 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459788 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459788 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459799 > June 27, 2026 09:57 19461014 61:45 Attempt Blocked 19461016 19461014 Try obstructed. Zizo (Egypt) left footed shot from the centre of package is obstructed. < li data-event-publish-date = 19459800 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459803 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19461015 corner < img src = 19459207 data-src-template = > 19460952 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:56 19461014 61:46 Corner 19461014 Corner, Egypt. Yielded by Saeid Ezatolahi. 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459815 data-item = 19459312 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19461014 19461015 complimentary kick 19460952 19461015 < img src = 19459318 data-src-template = 19459318 > 19461016 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459815 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459815 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459829 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:54 19461014 59:02 Free Kick Won 19461016 19461014 Yasser Ibrahim (Egypt) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19461016 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459833 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19461014 19461015 totally free kick 19461015 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460952 19461016 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459830 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 27, 2026 09:53 19461016 19461014 59:02 Free Kick Lost Foul by Saman Ghoddos (IR Iran). 19461016 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459845 data-event-uri = 19459846 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460941 < meta itemprop = material = 19459845 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459845 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:51 19461014 56:36 Substitution 19461016 Replacement, Egypt. Zizo changes Mohamed Salah. 19461023 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459860 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19461014 totally free kick < img src = 19459318 data-src-template = > 19460952 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459857 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:50 19461016 19461014 55:54 Free Kick Lost 19461014 Foul by Omar Marmoush (Egypt). 19461016 19461023 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459875 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > totally free kick 19460952 19461015 < img src = data-src-template = > 19461016 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 27, 2026 09:50 19461016 55:54 Free Kick Won 19461016 19461014 Saeid Ezatolahi (IR Iran) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19461023 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459889 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459887 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459887 > < meta itemprop = material = > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:49 19461016 19461014 55:19 End Delay 19461016 19461014 Postpone over. They are all set to continue. 19461016 19461023 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459900 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459887 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459910 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:49 54:54 Start Delay 19461014 Postpone in match since of an injury Mostafa Zico (Egypt). 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459912 data-event-id = 19459913 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460941 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > June 27, 2026 09:49 19461016 54:37 Miss 19461016 19461014 Try missed out on. Saman Ghoddos (IR Iran) ideal footed shot from outside the box is close, however misses out on to the. 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459312 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459926 id = 19459926 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19461015 totally free kick 19460952 19461015 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460952 < meta itemprop = material = 19459923 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459923 > < meta itemprop = material = > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:48 53:46 Free Kick Lost Foul by Trezeguet (Egypt). 19461016 19461023 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459923 data-item = data-event-uri = 19459940 data-event-id = 19459941 id = 19459941 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19461014 totally free kick 19460952 19461015 < img src = 19459318 data-src-template = 19459318 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459923 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459923 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459952 > June 27, 2026 09:48 19461016 19461014 53:46 Free Kick Won 19461014 Saleh Hardani (IR Iran) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19461016 19461023 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459954 data-event-id = id = 19459955 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460941 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > June 27, 2026 09:46 19461016 51:53 Miss 19461016 19461014 Try missed out on. Mohanad Lasheen (Egypt) header from the centre of the box misses out on to the. Helped by Mohamed Salah with a cross following a corner. 19461016 19461023 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19459967 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19461015 corner 19461015 < img src = 19459207 data-src-template = 19459207 > 19460952 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459965 > < meta itemprop = material = > June 27, 2026 09:46 51:21 Corner 19461016 Corner, Egypt. Yielded by Saleh Hardani. 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459965 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459965 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459991 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:46 19461016 51:20 Attempt Blocked 19461016 19461014 Try obstructed. Trezeguet (Egypt) best footed shot from the centre of package is obstructed. Helped by Mohamed Salah. < li data-event-publish-date = 19459992 data-item = 19459312 data-event-uri = 19459994 data-event-id = id = 19459995 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19461015 totally free kick 19460952 19461015 < img src = data-src-template = 19459318 > 19460941 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460006 > June 27, 2026 09:45 50:54 Free Kick Won 19461016 Ahmed Fatouh (Egypt) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19461016 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459992 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460010 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > complimentary kick 19460952 < img src = 19459318 data-src-template = > 19460941 < meta itemprop = material = 19459992 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459992 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460021 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:45 50:54 Free Kick Lost Foul by Ramin Rezaeian (IR Iran). 19461016 19461023 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19460023 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460022 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460033 > June 27, 2026 09:42 19461014 48:24 Attempt Saved 19461014 Try conserved. Trezeguet (Egypt) best footed shot from the centre of package is conserved in the bottom ideal corner by Alireza Beiranvand (IR Iran). Helped by Mohamed Salah. 19461004 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:42 45:59 Miss 19461014 Try missed out on. Saeid Ezatolahi(IR Iran )ideal footed shot from outside the box is high and large to the. Helped by Ramin Rezaeian. 19461016 19461023 < meta itemprop= material= > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:39 19461016 45’Start 2nd Half starts Egypt 1, IR Iran 1. 19461016 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:39 19461016 45′ Substitution 19461016 Replacement, Egypt. Omar Marmoush changes Emam Ashour. 19461023 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:39 45′ Substitution 19461016 Alternative, Egypt. Marwan Attia changes Mahmoud Saber. 19461023 19461004 19460941 < meta itemprop = material= 19460093 > June 27, 2026 09:38 19461014 45′ Substitution 19461016 19461014 Replacement, IR Iran. Saleh Hardani changes Hossein Kanani. 19461023 19461004 19461015 half time 19461015 19461016 19460941 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:21 50:35 19461016 19461014 Half ends, Egypt 1, IR Iran 1. 19461023 June 27, 2026 09:19 48:51 Miss 19461016 Try missed out on. Mahmoud Saber(Egypt)left footed shot from outside package is expensive. Helped by Mohamed Hany. 19461023 19460941 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:17 19461014 45:56 Miss Try missed out on. Shoja Khalilzadeh (IR Iran )header from the centre of the box misses out on to the. 19461016 19461004 19461015 half time 19460952 19461015 June 27, 2026 09:17 19461014 45:06 Added Time 19461016 19461014 4th authorities has actually revealed 5 minutes of included time. 19461004 yellow card 19460952 19461015 19460941 June 27, 2026 09:14 42:37 Yellow Card Ali Nemati(IR Iran )is revealed the yellow card for a bad nasty. 19461016 complimentary kick 19460952 19461016 June 27, 2026 09:14 42:34 Free Kick Won 19461016 Mohamed Salah( Egypt)wins a complimentary kick on the extreme right. 19461014 19461015 complimentary kick 19461015 19460952 19460941 June 27, 2026 09:14 42:34 Free Kick Lost 19461016 Foul by Ali Nemati (IR Iran). 19461016 19461023 19461004 19461015 off side 19461016 19460941 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:13 19461016 19461014 41:56 Offside 19461014 Offside, IR Iran. Milad Mohammadi is captured offside. 19461023 19461004 19461014 19461015 yellow card 19460952 19461015 19460952 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:13 41:05 Yellow Card 19461014 Yasser Ibrahim (Egypt)is revealed the yellow card for a bad nasty. 19461016 19461014 complimentary kick 19460952 19461015 19461016 19460941 June 27, 2026 09:13 40:59 Free Kick Lost 19461016 Foul by Yasser Ibrahim(Egypt ). 19461016 19461023 19461004 19461014 19461015 complimentary kick 19460952 19461015 19460952 19460941 < meta itemprop= material= > June 27, 2026 09:13 19461016 40:59 Free Kick Won Saeid Ezatolahi (IR Iran)wins a complimentary kick in the assaulting half. 19461016 19461023 19461004< li data-event-publish-date= 19460253 data-event-uri= 19460254 data-event-id= id = 19460255 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460253 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460264 > June 27, 2026 09:13 19461016 19461014 40:31 Attempt Blocked 19461014 Try obstructed. Trezeguet (Egypt) best footed shot from outside package is obstructed. 19461016 19461023 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460265 data-event-uri = 19460266 data-event-id = id = 19460267 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460265 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460265 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460276 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:11 19461016 38:52 Miss Try missed out on. Mahmoud Saber (Egypt) best footed shot from outside package misses out on to the left following a corner. < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19460279 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19461015 corner < img src = data-src-template = 19459207 > 19460952 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460291 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:09 19461016 19461014 38:09 Corner 19461016 Corner, Egypt. Yielded by Ramin Rezaeian. 19461016 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459312 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19460295 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > totally free kick 19460952 < img src = 19459318 data-src-template = > 19461016 < meta itemprop = material = 19460292 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460306 > June 27, 2026 09:08 19461016 19461014 37:28 Free Kick Won 19461016 19461014 Mohanad Lasheen (Egypt) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460292 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19461014 19461015 complimentary kick 19460952 19461015 < img src = data-src-template = > 19461016 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460292 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460321 > June 27, 2026 09:08 19461016 37:28 Free Kick Lost Foul by Saman Ghoddos (IR Iran). 19461023 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460324 id = 19460324 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460322 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460322 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460333 > June 27, 2026 09:08 19461016 19461014 25:50 End Delay 19461014 Postpone over. They are prepared to continue. 19461016 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19460336 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460322 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460345 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:08 22:45 Start Delay 19461016 19461014 Postpone in match for a beverages break. 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460346 data-item = data-event-uri = 19460348 data-event-id = id = 19460349 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19461014 19461015 complimentary kick < img src = 19459318 data-src-template = > 19461016 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460346 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:05 19461016 34:48 Free Kick Won 19461014 Mohanad Lasheen (Egypt) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19461016 19461023 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19461014 totally free kick 19460952 19461015 < img src = data-src-template = > 19461016 19460941 < meta itemprop = material = 19460346 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460375 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:05 19461016 19461014 34:48 Free Kick Lost Foul by Saeid Ezatolahi (IR Iran). 19461016 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19460377 data-event-id = id = 19460378 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460376 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 27, 2026 09:04 33:31 Miss 19461014 Try missed out on. Ramin Rezaeian (IR Iran) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and large to the. < li data-event-publish-date = 19460388 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460391 id = 19460391 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19461014 complimentary kick < img src = data-src-template = 19459318 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460388 > < meta itemprop = material = > June 27, 2026 09:03 19461014 32:23 Free Kick Won 19461016 Mohammad Ghorbani (IR Iran) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19461016 19461023 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460388 data-item = data-event-uri = 19460405 data-event-id = 19460406 id = 19460406 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > totally free kick 19460952 19461015 < img src = 19459318 data-src-template = > 19460952 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460388 > < meta itemprop = material = > June 27, 2026 09:03 19461014 32:23 Free Kick Lost Foul by Mahmoud Saber (Egypt). 19461016 19461023 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19460420 data-event-id = id = 19460421 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > complimentary kick 19460952 < img src = 19459318 data-src-template = 19459318 > 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > 19461014 June 27, 2026 09:02 19461014 30:57 Free Kick Lost 19461016 Foul by Ramin Rezaeian (IR Iran). 19461016 19461023 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460433 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19460436 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19461015 totally free kick < img src = data-src-template = > 19461016 19460941 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460447 > June 27, 2026 09:02 19461016 30:57 Free Kick Won 19461014 Trezeguet (Egypt) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19461016 19461023 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460448 data-event-uri = 19460449 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460448 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460448 > < meta itemprop = material = > June 27, 2026 09:01 19461014 29:23 Attempt Saved 19461016 Try conserved. Trezeguet (Egypt) ideal footed shot from outside package is conserved in the centre of the objective by Alireza Beiranvand (IR Iran). Helped by Ahmed Fatouh. 19461023 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460463 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > totally free kick 19460952 19461015 < img src = 19459318 data-src-template = 19459318 > 19461016 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460460 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460474 > June 27, 2026 08:54 19461016 19461014 22:41 Free Kick Lost 19461016 Handball by Milad Mohammadi (IR Iran). 19461016 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460475 data-item = data-event-uri = 19460477 data-event-id = id = 19460478 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19461015 totally free kick 19460952 < img src = 19459318 data-src-template = 19459318 > 19460952 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460475 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460475 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460489 > 19461014 June 27, 2026 08:53 19461016 22:13 Free Kick Won 19461016 Ramin Rezaeian (IR Iran) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19461016 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460475 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460493 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19461014 19461015 totally free kick 19460952 19461015 < img src = 19459318 data-src-template = > 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460475 > < meta itemprop = material = > 19461014 June 27, 2026 08:53 19461014 22:13 Free Kick Lost Foul by Mostafa Zico (Egypt). 19461016 19461023 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459201 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460508 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19461014 corner 19460952 19461015 < img src = 19459207 data-src-template = > 19460952 19461016 19460941 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460505 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19461014 June 27, 2026 08:52 19461014 20:45 Corner 19461014 Corner, Egypt. Yielded by Saeid Ezatolahi. 19461023 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460522 id = 19460522 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460941 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460505 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19461014 June 27, 2026 08:52 19461014 20:44 Attempt Blocked 19461016 Try obstructed. Mohamed Hany (Egypt) ideal footed shot from outside package is obstructed. Helped by Ahmed Fatouh. 19461016 19461023 19461004 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459201 data-event-uri = 19460534 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19461014 19461015 corner 19460952 19461015 < img src = 19459207 data-src-template = 19459207 > June 27, 2026 08:52 19:59 Corner Corner, Egypt. Yielded by Mohammad Ghorbani.

yellow card[ 19460952]

June 27, 2026 08:51 19:08 Yellow Card Mahmoud Saber (Egypt)is revealed the yellow card for a bad nasty.

complimentary kick

< meta itemprop="dateModified" material="2026-06-27T08:51:05.000+05:30"> June 27, 2026 08:51 19:01 Free Kick Lost Foul by Mahmoud Saber(Egypt).

complimentary kick

June 27, 2026 08:51 19:01 Free Kick Won Saeid Ezatolahi(IR Iran) wins a totally free kick in the protective half.

19461014]June 27, 2026 08:51 10:26 Miss Try missed out on. Saman Ghoddos (IR Iran )left footed shot from the centre of package misses out on to the right following a set piece scenario.

yellow card

June 27, 2026 08:49 18:07 Yellow Card Hossein Kanani (IR Iran)is revealed the yellow card for a bad nasty.

totally free kick

June 27, 2026 08:49[ 19461016] 18:04 Free Kick Lost Foul by Hossein Kanani(IR Iran).

< li data-event-publish-date="2026-06-27T08:49:33.000+05:30" data-item ="free-kick" data-event-uri="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece/liveEvent/entry/395070" data-event-id="395070" id="395070" itemprop =[ “liveBlogUpdate” itemscope itemtype=”https://schema.org/BlogPosting”>

complimentary kick

June 27, 2026 08:49 18:04 Free Kick Won Mostafa Zico(Egypt)wins a totally free kick on the left wing.

complimentary kick

June 27, 2026 08:48 17:26 Free Kick Lost Foul by Mohammad Ghorbani(IR Iran).

totally free kick[ 19460952]

June 27, 2026 08:48 17:26 Free Kick Won Mahmoud Saber (Egypt)wins a complimentary kick in the protective half.

June 27, 2026 08:47 16:18 Miss Try missed out on. Mostafa Zico (Egypt) ideal footed shot from the centre of the box misses out on to the. Helped by Mahmoud Saber with a cross following a corner.

corner

June 27, 2026 08:47 15:47 Corner Corner, Egypt. Yielded by Mohammad Mohebbi.

June 27, 2026 08:46 13:44 Substitution Alternative, Egypt. Yasser Ibrahim changes Mohamed Abdelmonem due to the fact that of an injury.

June 27, 2026 08:44 13:11 Attempt Saved Try conserved. Milad Mohammadi (IR Iran) best footed shot from the centre of package is conserved in the bottom ideal corner by Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt). Helped by Mohammad Mohebbi.

objective

June 27, 2026 08:44 13:13 Goal Objective! Egypt 1, IR Iran 1. Ramin Rezaeian (IR Iran) best footed shot from the ideal side of the 6 backyard box down ideal corner.

< meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece#395012"> June 27, 2026 08:44 12:33 End Delay Postpone over. They are prepared to continue.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-27T08:43:25.000+05:30" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece/liveEvent/entry/395010" data-event-id ="395010" id ="395010" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-27T08:43:25.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-27T08:43:25.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece#395010"> June 27, 2026 08:43 3rd charge miss out on at this World Cup Iran’s Taremi’s missed out on charge is the 3rd miss out on of this year’s World Cup. All 3 misses out on have actually been available in a row.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-27T08:42:33.000+05:30"data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece/liveEvent/entry/394991" data-event-id ="394991" id ="394991" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-27T08:42:33.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-27T08:42:33.000+05:30" > < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece#394991"> June 27, 2026 08:42 10:51 Start Delay Postpone in match due to the fact that of an injury Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt).

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-27T08:42:33.000+05:30"data-item ="penalty" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece/liveEvent/entry/394990" data-event-id ="394990" id ="394990" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

charge< img src ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-penalty.svg" data-src-template ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-penalty.svg">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-27T08:42:33.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-27T08:42:33.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece#394990"> June 27, 2026 08:42 10:23 Penalty Saved Charge conserved. Mehdi Taremi (IR Iran) best footed shot conserved in the bottom ideal corner by Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt).

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-27T08:39:54.000+05:30"data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece/liveEvent/entry/394974" data-event-id ="394974" id ="394974" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-27T08:39:54.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-27T08:39:54.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece#394974"> June 27, 2026 08:39 8:34 Penalty Lost Charge yielded by Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt) after a nasty in the charge location.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-27T08:39:53.000+05:30" data-item ="penalty" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece/liveEvent/entry/394973" data-event-id ="394973" id ="394973" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

charge< img src ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-penalty.svg" data-src-template ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-penalty.svg">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-27T08:39:53.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-27T08:39:53.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece#394973"> June 27, 2026 08:39 8:34 Penalty Won Charge IR Iran. Mehdi Taremi draws a nasty in the charge location.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-27T08:39:53.000+05:30"data-item ="free-kick" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece/liveEvent/entry/394972" data-event-id ="394972" id ="394972" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

totally free kick< img src ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-free-kick.svg" data-src-template ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-free-kick.svg">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-27T08:39:53.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-27T08:39:53.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece#394972"> June 27, 2026 08:39 7:47 Free Kick Lost Foul by Ali Nemati (IR Iran).

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-27T08:38:43.000+05:30" data-item ="free-kick" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece/liveEvent/entry/394968" data-event-id ="394968" id ="394968" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

totally free kick< img src ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-free-kick.svg" data-src-template ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-free-kick.svg">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-27T08:38:43.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-27T08:38:43.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece#394968"> June 27, 2026 08:38 7:47 Free Kick Won Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a totally free kick in the protective half.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-27T08:35:54.000+05:30"data-item ="goal" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece/liveEvent/entry/394956"data-event-id ="394956"id ="394956"itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

objective< img src ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-goal.svg" data-src-template ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-goal.svg">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-27T08:35:54.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-27T08:35:54.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece#394956"> June 27, 2026 08:35 4:26 Goal Objective! Egypt 1, IR Iran 0. Mahmoud Saber (Egypt) left footed shot from the left side of package down left corner. Helped by Trezeguet.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-27T08:35:53.000+05:30"data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece/liveEvent/entry/394955" data-event-id ="394955" id ="394955" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-27T08:35:53.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-27T08:35:53.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece#394955"> June 27, 2026 08:35 4:23 Attempt Blocked Try obstructed. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) left footed shot from the centre of package is obstructed. Helped by Mostafa Zico.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-27T08:32:14.000+05:30" data-item ="free-kick" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece/liveEvent/entry/394942" data-event-id ="394942" id ="394942" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

totally free kick< img src ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-free-kick.svg" data-src-template ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-free-kick.svg">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-27T08:32:14.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-27T08:32:14.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece#394942"> June 27, 2026 08:32 Half Free Kick Lost Foul by Mohamed Salah (Egypt).

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-27T08:32:13.000+05:30"data-item ="free-kick" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece/liveEvent/entry/394941" data-event-id ="394941" id ="394941" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

complimentary kick< img src ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-free-kick.svg" data-src-template ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-free-kick.svg">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-27T08:32:13.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-27T08:32:13.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece#394941"> June 27, 2026 08:32 Half Free Kick Won Saeid Ezatolahi (IR Iran) wins a totally free kick in the protective half.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-27T08:31:05.000+05:30" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece/liveEvent/entry/394933" data-event-id ="394933" id ="394933" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-27T08:31:05.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-27T08:31:05.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece#394933"> June 27, 2026 08:31 Half Start Half starts.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-27T07:10:04.000+05:30"data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/egypt-vs-iran-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153208.ece/liveEvent/entry/394674" data-event-id ="394674" id ="394674" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">