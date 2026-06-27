19460752 < meta material= itemprop = > < period itemtype= 19459061 itemscope = 19459017 itemprop = 19459075 > 19460752 19460752 < period itemprop= itemscope itemtype = 19459061 > 19460752 Home 19460804 Sport 19460804 Football< meta itemprop= material= 19459053 > 19460810 19460812 It is a must-win match for Belgium if they require to get approved for the knockouts 19460814 Upgraded -June 27, 2026 10:48 am IST 19460741 19460741 19460822 19460823 19460814 Kevin De Bruyne # 7 of Belgium commemorates after scoring his group’s 3rd objective throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match in between New Zealand and Belgium at BC Place Vancouver on June 26, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia.|Image Credit: Getty Images by means of AFP A 19460752 brace from Leandro Trossard and objectives from Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Saelemaekers, guaranteed that Belgium completed top of Group G and transferred to the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup 2026. 19460816 New Zealand plays Belgium in their last World Cup Group G match on Friday(June 26), with both groups wishing to win their matches after less-than-impressive display screens. 19460816 19460814 New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley’s group have a singular point, having actually drawn 2-2 with Iran before suffering a 3-1 loss to Egypt. 19460814 Check out FIFA World Cup 2026, New Zealand vs Belgium LIVE updates: Do-or-die clash for both groups in Group G 19460816 Belgium’s star-studded attack, including Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Jeremy Doku, has actually had a slow start to the competition, drawing their very first 2 matches. 19460826 This live blog site has actually now ended. 19460827 19460828 19460823 19460741 19460829 FILTER UPDATES 19460830 19460741 full-time 19460752 19460815 19460741 19460814 June 27, 2026 10:27 19460816 95:01 19460814 2nd Half ends, New Zealand 1, Belgium 5. 19460816 19460823 19460815 objective 19460752 19460741 June 27, 2026 10:27 19460816 19460814 93:53 Goal 19460816 19460814 Objective! New Zealand 1, Belgium 5. Alexis Saelemaekers(Belgium)best footed shot from the centre of package down left corner. Helped by Romelu Lukaku. 19460823 19460804 19460741 19460814 June 27, 2026 10:25 19460814 92:42 Miss 19460816 19460814 Try missed out on. Arthur Theate(Belgium)left footed shot from outside package is high and broad to the left following a corner.

19460816 19460823 19460814 corner 19460815 19460752 19460816 June 27, 2026 10:24 19460814 91:49 Corner 19460816 19460814 Corner, Belgium. Yielded by Max Crocombe. 19460741 June 27, 2026 10:24 91:46 Attempt Saved Try conserved. Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium )left footed shot from outside package is conserved in the leading centre of the objective by Max Crocombe( New Zealand). Helped by Hans Vanaken. 19460816 19460804 half time 19460752 . 19460816 19460741 19460814 June 27, 2026 10:23 19460816 19460814 90′ Added Time 19460816 19460814 4th authorities has actually revealed 4 minutes of included time. 19460816 19460823 19460804 19460741 June 27, 2026 10:23 19460814 89:18 Miss 19460816 Try missed out on. Amadou Onana (Belgium)best footed shot from outside the box misses out on to the. Helped by Hans Vanaken following a set piece circumstance. 19460816 19460804 totally free kick 19460752 19460816 19460741 June 27, 2026 10:21 19460814 89:09 Free Kick Won 19460816 19460814 Alexis Saelemaekers (Belgium) wins a totally free kick in the assaulting half. 19460823 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459284 data-item = 19459270 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460814 totally free kick < img src = 19459276 data-src-template = 19459276 > 19460752 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459298 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 10:21 89:09 Free Kick Lost 19460816 Foul by Callum McCowatt (New Zealand). 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459189 data-event-uri = 19459301 data-event-id = 19459302 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460814 objective 19460752 19460815 < img src = 19459195 data-src-template = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459313 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 10:18 85:20 Goal 19460814 Objective! New Zealand 1, Belgium 4. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) header from extremely close quarters to the centre of the objective. Helped by Nicolas Raskin with a cross. 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459315 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459314 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460814 June 27, 2026 10:18 19460816 19460814 84:34 Substitution Replacement, Belgium. Nicolas Raskin changes Youri Tielemans. 19460816 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459314 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459328 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460741 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459314 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459337 > June 27, 2026 10:18 19460816 19460814 84:24 Substitution 19460816 Replacement, Belgium. Romelu Lukaku changes Charles De Ketelaere. 19460823 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459189 data-event-uri = 19459340 data-event-id = 19459341 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > objective 19460815 < img src = data-src-template = 19459195 > 19460752 19460816 19460741 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459352 > June 27, 2026 10:16 83:26 Goal 19460814 Objective! New Zealand 1, Belgium 3. Elijah Just (New Zealand) left footed shot from the centre of package to the high centre of the objective following a corner. 19460816 19460823 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459356 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460814 19460815 corner 19460752 < img src = data-src-template = 19459222 > 19460816 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459353 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 27, 2026 10:16 19460814 82:58 Corner 19460816 19460814 Corner, New Zealand. Yielded by Youri Tielemans. 19460816 19460823 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459368 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459371 id = 19459371 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460814 19460815 totally free kick 19460752 < img src = 19459276 data-src-template = 19459276 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > June 27, 2026 10:13 19460816 81:01 Free Kick Won Chris Wood (New Zealand) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460823 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459270 data-event-uri = 19459385 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460815 totally free kick 19460752 19460815 < img src = data-src-template = 19459276 > 19460752 19460816 < meta itemprop = material = 19459383 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459397 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 10:13 19460816 19460814 81:01 Free Kick Lost 19460816 19460814 Foul by Brandon Mechele (Belgium). 19460816 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459399 data-event-id = id = 19459400 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459383 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459409 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 10:13 19460816 79:59 Miss 19460816 19460814 Try missed out on. Alexis Saelemaekers (Belgium) best footed shot from the best side of package is too expensive. Helped by Matias Fernandez-Pardo. 19460816 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459410 data-event-uri = 19459411 data-event-id = 19459412 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460741 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459410 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459421 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 10:12 19460814 78:16 Substitution 19460816 19460814 Alternative, New Zealand. Francis de Vries changes Liberato Cacace. 19460816 19460823 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459424 id = 19459424 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460741 < meta itemprop = material = 19459422 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460814 June 27, 2026 10:10 77:59 Miss 19460814 Try missed out on. Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium) left footed shot from outside package is expensive from a direct totally free kick. 19460823 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459422 data-item = 19459270 data-event-uri = 19459436 data-event-id = id = 19459437 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460814 totally free kick 19460815 < img src = data-src-template = 19459276 > 19460816 19460741 < meta itemprop = material = 19459422 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459448 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 10:10 76:41 Free Kick Lost 19460814 Foul by Marko Stamenic (New Zealand). 19460816 19460823 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459449 data-item = 19459270 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459452 id = 19459452 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460814 complimentary kick < img src = data-src-template = 19459276 > 19460816 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459449 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460814 June 27, 2026 10:09 19460814 76:41 Free Kick Won 19460816 19460814 Alexis Saelemaekers (Belgium) wins a complimentary kick in the assaulting half. 19460816 19460823 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459449 data-event-uri = 19459465 data-event-id = id = 19459466 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460741 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459449 > < meta itemprop = material = > June 27, 2026 10:09 19460814 75:53 Miss Try missed out on. Tyler Bindon (New Zealand) header from the ideal side of the 6 backyard box is too expensive. Helped by Jesse Randall with a cross following a corner. 19460823 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459479 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460814 corner 19460752 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460816 19460741 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459449 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459490 > June 27, 2026 10:09 19460816 75:24 Corner 19460816 Corner, New Zealand. Yielded by Maxim De Cuyper. 19460816 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459493 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459491 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459491 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 27, 2026 10:09 75:21 Attempt Blocked Try obstructed. Elijah Just (New Zealand) best footed shot from the centre of package is obstructed. Helped by Chris Wood. < li data-event-publish-date = 19459503 data-item = data-event-uri = 19459505 data-event-id = 19459506 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460814 19460815 totally free kick 19460752 < img src = data-src-template = 19459276 > 19460752 19460741 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459517 > June 27, 2026 10:07 19460814 73:28 Free Kick Lost Handball by Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium). 19460823 19460804 19460741 < meta itemprop= material= 19459518 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459529 > June 27, 2026 10:07 19460816 19460814 73:17 Attempt Blocked 19460814 Try obstructed. Amadou Onana (Belgium )left footed shot from outside package is obstructed. Helped by Matias Fernandez-Pardo. 19460816 19460741 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459541 > June 27, 2026 10:07 73:14 Attempt Blocked 19460816 19460814 Try obstructed. Matias Fernandez-Pardo( Belgium) best footed shot from the centre of package is obstructed. Helped by Charles De Ketelaere. 19460804 off side 19460752 19460815 19460752 19460816 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459542 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19460814 June 27, 2026 10:06 19460816 19460814 72:13 Offside 19460816 19460814 Offside, Belgium. Alexis Saelemaekers is captured offside. 19460816 19460823 19460814 19460815 complimentary kick 19460815 19460741 < meta itemprop= material= 19459557 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19460814 June 27, 2026 10:04 19460816 71:30 Free Kick Lost 19460816 Foul by Michael Boxall( New Zealand). 19460816 complimentary kick 19460752 19460816 < meta itemprop = 19459046 material= 19459557 >< meta itemprop= material= > 19460814 June 27, 2026 10:04 71:30 Free Kick Won Charles De Ketelaere( Belgium) wins a totally free kick on the extreme right. 19460804 19460741< meta itemprop= material= 19459557 >< meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > June 27, 2026 10:04 19460814 71:07 Substitution 19460816 19460814 Replacement, Belgium. Amadou Onana changes Kevin De Bruyne. 19460816 < li data-event-publish-date= 19459599 data-event-uri= 19459600 data-event-id= 19459601 id= 19459601 itemprop= itemscope itemtype= 19459179 > < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459610 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 10:04 19460816 71:03 Substitution Replacement, Belgium. Alexis Saelemaekers changes Leandro Trossard. 19460741 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop = material= 19459622 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 10:03 19460816 70:15 End Delay 19460816 Postpone over. They are all set to continue. 19460804 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459623 >< meta itemprop= material= > June 27, 2026 10:01 68:09 Start Delay 19460816 Postpone in match for a beverages break. 19460823 19460804 complimentary kick 19460752 < img src = data-src-template = 19459276 > 19460752 19460741 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > June 27, 2026 10:01 19460816 19460814 68:04 Free Kick Lost 19460816 Foul by Callum McCowatt( New Zealand). 19460816 19460823 complimentary kick 19460815 19460752 19460816 19460741 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459635 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459664 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 10:01 19460816 19460814 68:04 Free Kick Won Youri Tielemans( Belgium) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460823 19460814 19460815 objective 19460752 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:59 19460816 65:58 Goal Objective! New Zealand 0, Belgium 3. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) left footed shot from outside package down ideal corner. 19460816 19460741 VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA- JUNE 26: Kevin De Bruyne # 7 of Belgium commemorates with colleagues after scoring his group’s 3rd objective throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match in between New Zealand and Belgium at BC Place Vancouver on June 26, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Emilee Chinn/ GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/ Getty Images by means of AFP) 19460816 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459665 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459692 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:59 65:29 Attempt Blocked 19460814 Try obstructed. Kevin De Bruyne( Belgium )left footed shot from the centre of package is obstructed. Helped by Matias Fernandez-Pardo. 19460816 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop = material= > June 27, 2026 09:57 19460814 64:24 Miss 19460814 Try missed out on. Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Belgium )left footed shot from the centre of package is too expensive. Helped by Leandro Trossard following a quick break. 19460823 19460804 19460741 < meta itemprop = 19459046 material= 19459705 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459716 > June 27, 2026 09:57 19460814 63:54 Substitution 19460814 Alternative, New Zealand. Callum McCowatt changes Joe Bell. 19460816 19460741 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459728 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:57 63:45 Substitution Alternative, New Zealand. Michael Boxall changes Tim Payne. 19460816 19460823 < li data-event-publish-date= 19459729 data-item = data-event-uri= 19459731 data-event-id= 19459732 id= 19459732 itemprop= itemscope itemtype= 19459179 > 19460814 corner < img src = data-src-template = 19459222 > 19460752 19460741 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459729 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459729 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 27, 2026 09:56 19460816 63:22 Corner 19460816 19460814 Corner, New Zealand. Yielded by Brandon Mechele. < li data-event-publish-date = 19459744 data-item = 19459216 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459747 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460814 corner < img src = data-src-template = > 19460752 19460816 19460741 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459744 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459758 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:54 19460814 61:35 Corner Corner, Belgium. Yielded by Marko Stamenic. 19460816 19460823 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459760 data-event-id = id = 19459761 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459744 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459770 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:54 19460816 61:34 Attempt Blocked Try obstructed. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) best footed shot from outside package is obstructed. 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459771 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459773 id = 19459773 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459771 > < meta itemprop = material = > June 27, 2026 09:54 61:14 Attempt Saved 19460816 Try conserved Arthur Theate (Belgium) ideal footed shot from the centre of package is conserved in the centre of the objective by Max Crocombe (New Zealand). 19460816 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459771 data-item = data-event-uri = 19459785 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460815 corner 19460752 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460816 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459771 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459797 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:54 19460814 60:41 Corner 19460816 19460814 Corner, Belgium. Yielded by Ben Old. 19460816 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459798 data-event-uri = 19459799 data-event-id = 19459800 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459798 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459809 > June 27, 2026 09:53 19460816 19460814 60:39 Attempt Blocked 19460816 19460814 Try obstructed. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) best footed shot from outside package is obstructed. Helped by Matias Fernandez-Pardo. 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459270 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459813 id = 19459813 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460815 complimentary kick 19460752 < img src = 19459276 data-src-template = 19459276 > 19460816 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459798 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459798 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459824 > June 27, 2026 09:53 19460816 59:46 Free Kick Lost 19460814 Foul by Brandon Mechele (Belgium). 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459798 data-item = 19459270 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459828 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > totally free kick 19460752 19460815 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460752 19460741 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459798 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459839 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:53 19460816 59:46 Free Kick Won 19460814 Jesse Randall (New Zealand) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460823 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459842 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460741 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459798 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 27, 2026 09:53 19460816 19460814 59:40 Miss 19460816 19460814 Try missed out on. Arthur Theate (Belgium) header from the centre of the box misses out on to the. Helped by Maxim De Cuyper with a cross following a corner. 19460816 19460823 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459852 data-item = data-event-uri = 19459854 data-event-id = id = 19459855 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460814 corner < img src = data-src-template = > 19460752 19460816 19460741 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459866 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:52 19460816 19460814 59:06 Corner 19460814 Corner, Belgium. Yielded by Finn Surman. 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459868 data-event-id = 19459869 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460741 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459867 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459878 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:51 19460814 58:11 Miss Try missed out on. Jesse Randall (New Zealand) left footed shot from outside package is high and broad to the left following a corner. 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459216 data-event-uri = 19459881 data-event-id = 19459882 id = 19459882 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > corner 19460752 19460815 < img src = 19459222 data-src-template = > 19460741 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459867 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459867 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459893 > June 27, 2026 09:51 19460816 57:35 Corner Corner, New Zealand. Yielded by Timothy Castagne. 19460823 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459897 id = 19459897 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460814 19460815 complimentary kick < img src = data-src-template = > 19460752 19460816 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459894 > < meta itemprop = material = > June 27, 2026 09:49 19460816 56:32 Free Kick Lost 19460816 19460814 Foul by Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium). 19460823 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459912 id = 19459912 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460815 complimentary kick 19460752 < img src = data-src-template = 19459276 > 19460752 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459923 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:49 56:32 Free Kick Won 19460816 Liberato Cacace (New Zealand) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459935 > June 27, 2026 09:48 19460816 19460814 55:39 Substitution Alternative, Belgium. Matias Fernandez-Pardo changes Jérémy Doku. 19460823 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459924 data-item = 19459937 data-event-uri = 19459938 data-event-id = id = 19459939 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460814 yellow card 19460815 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460752 19460816 19460741 < meta itemprop = material = 19459924 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459950 > June 27, 2026 09:48 19460816 55:12 Yellow Card 19460814 Elijah Just (New Zealand) is revealed the yellow card for a bad nasty. 19460816 19460823 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459924 data-item = data-event-uri = 19459953 data-event-id = 19459954 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460815 totally free kick 19460752 < img src = 19459276 data-src-template = > 19460752 19460816 19460741 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:48 19460816 55:08 Free Kick Won 19460816 19460814 Leandro Trossard (Belgium) wins a complimentary kick on the extreme right. 19460816 19460823 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19459968 data-event-id = 19459969 id = 19459969 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460814 19460815 totally free kick 19460752 < img src = data-src-template = 19459276 > 19460816 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459980 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:48 19460816 19460814 55:08 Free Kick Lost 19460816 19460814 Foul by Elijah Just (New Zealand). 19460823 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459981 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459992 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:47 54:05 Miss 19460814 Try missed out on. Tim Payne (New Zealand) best footed shot from outside the box misses out on to the. 19460823 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459981 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459995 id = 19459995 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460741 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459981 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 27, 2026 09:47 19460816 19460814 54′ Attempt Saved 19460814 Try conserved. Elijah Just (New Zealand) left footed shot from outside package is conserved. in the bottom ideal corner by Thibaut Courtois (Belgium). Helped by Chris Wood. 19460816 19460823 19460814 complimentary kick 19460752 19460741 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop = material= 19460019 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:46 19460816 53:31 Free Kick Lost 19460814 Foul by Charles De Ketelaere( Belgium ). 19460816 19460823 19460804 19460814 19460815 totally free kick 19460815 19460752 19460816 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19460034 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:46 19460816 53:31 Free Kick Won 19460816 19460814 Tim Payne( New Zealand) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460816 19460823 19460741 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= > June 27, 2026 09:43 19460816 19460814 49:41 Attempt Blocked Try obstructed. Leandro Trossard( Belgium )ideal footed shot from the centre of package is obstructed. Helped by Kevin De Bruyne. 19460823 19460804 objective 19460752 19460815 < img src= 19459195 data-src-template= > 19460752 19460816 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19460061 > June 27, 2026 09:42 49:42 Goal 19460814 Objective! New Zealand 0, Belgium 2. Leandro Trossard( Belgium) best footed shot from the centre of package to the leading left corner. Helped by Hans Vanaken. 19460823 19460804 19460741 < meta itemprop= material= 19460062 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19460073 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:39 19460814 46:38 Miss 19460814 Try missed out on. Kevin De Bruyne( Belgium) best footed shot from outside the box misses out on to the. Helped by Hans Vanaken. 19460823 19460815 yellow card 19460752 19460752 < meta itemprop= material = >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > June 27, 2026 09:38 19460816 19460814 45:35 Yellow Card 19460816 19460814 Marko Stamenic( New Zealand) is revealed the yellow card for a bad nasty. 19460804< li data-event-publish-date= 19460074 data-item= data-event-uri= data-event-id= 19460092 id= 19460092 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype= > 19460814 19460815 totally free kick 19460815 19460816 19460741 < meta itemprop= material= 19460074 >< meta itemprop = 19459028 material= 19460103 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:38 19460816 45:33 Free Kick Lost 19460814 Foul by Marko Stamenic (New Zealand ). complimentary kick 19460752 19460815 19460752 19460816 19460741 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19460104 >< meta itemprop= material= > June 27, 2026 09:38 45:33 Free Kick Won 19460814 Youri Tielemans( Belgium) wins a totally free kick in the assaulting half. 19460816 19460823 19460804< li data-event-publish-date= data-event-uri= data-event-id= 19460121 id= 19460121 itemprop= 19459178 itemscope itemtype= 19459179 > 19460741 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19460130 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:37 19460816 45′ Start 19460814 2nd Half starts New Zealand 0, Belgium 1. 19460741 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop = material= > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:37 45′ Substitution 19460816 19460814 Alternative, New Zealand. Jesse Randall changes Sarpreet Singh. 19460823 19460804 19460741 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19460154 > June 27, 2026 09:37 19460816 19460814 45′ Substitution 19460814 Alternative, New Zealand. Ben Old changes Ryan Thomas.

19460816 half time 19460752 19460741 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19460155 >< meta itemprop= material= 19460169 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:22 51:03 19460816 19460814 Half ends, New Zealand 0, Belgium 1. 19460816 19460814 19460815 complimentary kick 19460752 19460815 19460752 19460816 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= > June 27, 2026 09:22 50:55 Free Kick Won 19460816 19460814 Finn Surman (New Zealand) wins a totally free kick on the left wing. 19460814 19460815 off side 19460752 19460815< img src = data-src-template= 19459549 > 19460752 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:22 19460816 19460814 50:55 Free Kick Lost Foul by Leandro Trossard( Belgium). complimentary kick 19460815 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19460214 > June 27, 2026 09:22 19460816 19460814 49:59 Free Kick Lost 19460814 Foul by Ryan Thomas( New Zealand). 19460823 19460815 complimentary kick 19460815 19460752 19460816 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460215 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:22 19460814 49:59 Free Kick Won 19460816 19460814 Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a complimentary kick in the assaulting half. 19460816 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19460231 data-event-id = 19460232 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460741 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460230 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460241 > June 27, 2026 09:19 47:53 Miss 19460814 Try missed out on. Timothy Castagne (Belgium) best footed shot from the ideal side of the box is high and large to the. Helped by Jérémy Doku with a cross. 19460816 19460823 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460230 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460244 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460230 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460230 > < meta itemprop = material = > June 27, 2026 09:19 19460816 19460814 46:59 Miss 19460816 Try missed out on. Arthur Theate (Belgium) header from the centre of the box misses out on to the. Helped by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a corner. < li data-event-publish-date = 19460254 data-item = data-event-uri = 19460256 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460814 corner < img src = data-src-template = > 19460752 19460816 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 27, 2026 09:19 19460814 46:22 Corner Corner, Belgium. Yielded by Sarpreet Singh. 19460823 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19460270 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460254 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460280 > June 27, 2026 09:19 19460814 46:21 Attempt Blocked Try obstructed. Hans Vanaken (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of package is obstructed. Helped by Leandro Trossard. 19460823 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460281 data-item = 19459243 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460284 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460815 half time 19460815 < img src = 19459249 data-src-template = 19459249 > 19460752 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 27, 2026 09:16 19460816 19460814 45′ Added Time 4th authorities has actually revealed 6 minutes of included time. 19460816 19460823 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19460298 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:16 44:02 Attempt Blocked 19460814 Try obstructed. Leandro Trossard (Belgium) ideal footed shot from outside package is obstructed. 19460823 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19460309 data-event-id = 19460310 id = 19460310 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460741 < meta itemprop = material = 19460308 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:13 19460816 19460814 42:12 Attempt Saved Try conserved. Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of package is conserved in the centre of the objective by Max Crocombe (New Zealand). Helped by Leandro Trossard. 19460823 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460320 data-event-uri = 19460321 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460741 < meta itemprop = material = 19460320 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460331 > June 27, 2026 09:12 19460816 19460814 41:06 Miss Try missed out on. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) ideal footed shot from the centre of package is too expensive. Helped by Leandro Trossard. 19460816 19460823 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19460333 data-event-id = 19460334 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460332 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460343 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:10 38:57 Miss Try missed out on. Jérémy Doku (Belgium) ideal footed shot from the left side of the box is high and broad to the. Helped by Maxim De Cuyper. < li data-event-publish-date = 19460344 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460347 id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > complimentary kick < img src = 19459276 data-src-template = > 19460816 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460344 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460358 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:05 19460816 19460814 33:45 Free Kick Lost 19460816 19460814 Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium). 19460816 19460823 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459270 data-event-uri = 19460361 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460814 19460815 totally free kick < img src = data-src-template = 19459276 > 19460816 19460741 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460359 > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:05 19460814 33:45 Free Kick Won Ryan Thomas (New Zealand) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460816 19460823 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459270 data-event-uri = 19460376 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > complimentary kick 19460752 19460815 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460816 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460374 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460388 > June 27, 2026 09:04 19460816 19460814 32:52 Free Kick Lost 19460816 19460814 Foul by Finn Surman (New Zealand). 19460816 19460823 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459270 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19460392 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460814 19460815 totally free kick 19460752 < img src = data-src-template = 19459276 > 19460741 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460389 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460389 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460403 > June 27, 2026 09:04 19460814 32:52 Free Kick Won Jérémy Doku (Belgium) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460816 19460823 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460404 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460415 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:03 19460816 19460814 30:33 Attempt Blocked 19460816 Try obstructed. Hans Vanaken (Belgium) ideal footed shot from the centre of package is obstructed. Helped by Maxim De Cuyper. 19460816 19460823 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460741 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460416 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460416 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460427 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 09:02 19460816 19460814 11:50 Attempt Blocked Try obstructed. Brandon Mechele (Belgium) header from the centre of package is obstructed. Helped by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross. 19460823 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460428 data-item = 19459216 data-event-uri = 19460430 data-event-id = 19460431 id = 19460431 itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = > 19460815 corner 19460752 < img src = 19459222 data-src-template = 19459222 > 19460816 19460741 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460428 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460442 > June 27, 2026 09:01 19460816 19460814 29:45 Corner 19460816 Corner, New Zealand. Yielded by Hans Vanaken. 19460816 19460823 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460443 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460446 id = 19460446 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460814 objective 19460752 19460815 < img src = 19459195 data-src-template = > 19460816 < meta itemprop = material = 19460443 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460457 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 08:59 19460814 27:16 Goal 19460814 Objective! New Zealand 0, Belgium 1. Leandro Trossard (Belgium) ideal footed shot from really close quarters down ideal corner following a corner. 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460443 data-item = 19459216 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459178 itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460814 corner 19460752 < img src = 19459222 data-src-template = > 19460752 19460816 19460741 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460472 > 19460814 June 27, 2026 08:59 19460816 26:49 Corner 19460816 19460814 Corner, Belgium. Yielded by Marko Stamenic. 19460816 19460823 19460804 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459270 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > totally free kick 19460752 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460752 19460816 19460741 < meta itemprop = material = 19460473 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460473 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460487 > June 27, 2026 08:59 26:29 Free Kick Lost 19460816 19460814 Foul by Tyler Bindon (New Zealand). 19460823 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460473 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459179 > 19460814 19460815 totally free kick June 27, 2026 08:59 26:29 Free Kick Won Hans Vanaken(Belgium) wins a totally free kick on the extreme right.

June 27, 2026 08:57 25:18 End Delay Postpone over. They are all set to continue.

< meta itemprop="dateModified" material="2026-06-27T08:55:34.000+05:30" > June 27, 2026 08:55 23:06 Start Delay Postpone in match for a beverages break.

totally free kick

June 27, 2026 08:55 22:57 Free Kick Lost Foul by Chris Wood (New Zealand).

complimentary kick[ 19460815]

June 27, 2026 08:54 22:57 Free Kick Won Hans Vanaken (Belgium )wins a complimentary kick in the protective half.

June 27, 2026 08:53 20:33 Contentious Referee Decisions VAR Decision: No Penalty Belgium.

< meta itemprop="dateModified" material="2026-06-27T08:51:43.000+05:30"> June 27, 2026 08:51 18:58 Attempt Blocked Try obstructed. Leandro Trossard(Belgium)best footed shot from the left side of package is obstructed. Helped by Kevin De Bruyne.

corner

June 27, 2026 08:49 16:50 Corner Corner, Belgium. Yielded by Tyler Bindon.

June 27, 2026 08:48 15:14 Attempt Blocked Try obstructed. Leandro Trossard( Belgium )left footed shot from the left side of package is obstructed. Helped by Jérémy Doku.

June 27, 2026 08:46 15:21 Attempt Saved Try conserved. Jérémy Doku (Belgium)ideal footed shot from the left side of package is conserved in the centre of the objective by Max Crocombe (New Zealand). Helped by Charles De Ketelaere.

June 27, 2026 08:44 12:55 End Delay Postpone over. They are all set to continue.

June 27, 2026 08:44 12:01 Start Delay Postpone in match due to the fact that of an injury Brandon Mechele (Belgium).

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-27T08:43:24.000+05:30" > < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-27T08:43:24.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/new-zealand-vs-belgium-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153203.ece#395000"> June 27, 2026 08:43 11:56 Attempt Saved Try conserved. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) best footed shot from outside package is conserved in the bottom left corner by Max Crocombe (New Zealand). Helped by Hans Vanaken.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-27T08:43:24.000+05:30"data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/new-zealand-vs-belgium-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153203.ece/liveEvent/entry/394999" data-event-id ="394999" id ="394999" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-27T08:43:24.000+05:30" > < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-27T08:43:24.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/new-zealand-vs-belgium-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153203.ece#394999"> June 27, 2026 08:43 10:34 Post Leandro Trossard (Belgium) strikes the best post with a left footed shot from the left side of the 6 backyard box. Helped by Hans Vanaken with a through ball.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-27T08:40:33.000+05:30"data-item ="corner" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/new-zealand-vs-belgium-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153203.ece/liveEvent/entry/394984" data-event-id ="394984" id ="394984" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

corner< img src ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-corner.svg" data-src-template ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-corner.svg">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-27T08:40:33.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-27T08:40:33.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/new-zealand-vs-belgium-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153203.ece#394984"> June 27, 2026 08:40 9:03 Corner Corner, Belgium. Yielded by Tim Payne.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-27T08:36:13.000+05:30"data-item ="off-side" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/new-zealand-vs-belgium-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153203.ece/liveEvent/entry/394963" data-event-id ="394963" id ="394963" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

off side< img src ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-off-side.svg" data-src-template ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-off-side.svg">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-27T08:36:13.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-27T08:36:13.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/new-zealand-vs-belgium-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153203.ece#394963"> June 27, 2026 08:36 4:29 Offside Offside, New Zealand. Chris Wood is captured offside.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-27T08:35:23.000+05:30" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/new-zealand-vs-belgium-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153203.ece/liveEvent/entry/394951" data-event-id ="394951" id ="394951" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-27T08:35:23.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-27T08:35:23.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/new-zealand-vs-belgium-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153203.ece#394951"> June 27, 2026 08:35 3:49 Miss Try missed out on. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) ideal footed shot from outside the box is high and broad to the. Helped by Hans Vanaken.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-27T08:31:33.000+05:30"data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/new-zealand-vs-belgium-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153203.ece/liveEvent/entry/394937" data-event-id ="394937" id ="394937" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-27T08:31:33.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-27T08:31:33.000+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/new-zealand-vs-belgium-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153203.ece#394937"> June 27, 2026 08:31 Half Start Half starts.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-27T07:09:34.000+05:30"data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/new-zealand-vs-belgium-live-score-fifa-world-cup-live-match-updates-june-27-2026/article71153203.ece/liveEvent/entry/394654" data-event-id ="394654" id ="394654" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">