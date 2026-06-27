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Home Business Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes off southern Philippines

Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes off southern Philippines

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Representational image of a seismograph recording an earthquake. File.

Representational picture of a seismograph taping an earthquake. Submit.|Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Friday (June 26, 2026 ), the United States Geological Survey(USGS) stated, less than 3 weeks after a significant trembling in the very same location left more than 80 individuals dead.

The quake struck at 7:42 p.m.(11:42 GMT)at a depth of 52.4 kilometres (33 miles)in the waters about 35 kilometres southwest of Mindanao island’s Jose Abad Santos town, according to the USGS, which modified the magnitude from a preliminary 6.7.

No tsunami alert was released.

Santa Maria town rescue authorities Jerson Talahig informed AFP there were no instant reports of casualties or damage.

“It was sort of strong, however it fasted. We saw the table and a few of the lights shaking,”he stated.

The 7.8-magnitude trembling that struck Mindanao on June 8 reduced structures, activated landslides and displaced thousands on the southern island, while likewise triggering tsunami cautions throughout the area.

The effective quake required the seabed upwards by 2 metres (6.6 feet) on a long stretch of the coast, pressing formerly immersed coral above the water and extending the coastline by as much as 200 metres in a geological phenomenon referred to as “seaside uplift”.

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A series of strong aftershocks rocked the location from about 2 hours after the very first quake, consisting of a 6.5 magnitude trembling.

Since Friday(June 26, 2026), the June 8 quake had actually eliminated 81 individuals and hurt more than 1,300.

Earthquakes are a near-daily incident in the Philippines, which is positioned on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of extreme seismic activity extending from Japan through Southeast Asia and throughout the Pacific basin.

The Cotabato Trench, which lies as close as 50 kilometres (31 miles) off the coast of southern Mindanao, is the website of regular seismic activity, consisting of a “swarm” of countless mainly little earthquakes taped in January.

Released – June 27, 2026 07:36 am IST

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