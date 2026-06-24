Standoff dealt with as Nihangs abandon Uttarakhand gurdwara

The almost 72-hour standoff in between a group of Nihang Sikhs camped atop a gurdwara in Nagrasu of Rudraprayag district and the district administration ended on Tuesday after the 4 staying members of the group abandoned the facilities and left for Punjab, authorities stated. The advancement followed a jatha (delegation) of Nihang Sikhs from Punjab reached the gurdwara and encouraged them to come down. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Standoff resolved as Nihangs vacate Uttarakhand gurdwara" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/01/27/400x225/ht-generic_cities1_1769511807303_1769511865290.jpg"alt ="Standoff resolved as Nihangs vacate Uttarakhand gurdwara"title ="Standoff resolved as Nihangs vacate Uttarakhand gurdwara"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Standoff fixed as Nihangs leave Uttarakhand gurdwara

“The administration and the cops were taken part in a discussion with them to fix the circumstance quietly, and to guarantee that the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatras were not impacted,”stated district magistrate Vishal Mishra. He interested individuals not to attend to rumours and to keep common consistency.

Rudraprayag superintendent of cops Neeharika Tomar declared that the Nagrasu event was unassociated to the Karnaprayag clash. “The gurdwara was not under any sort of profession, and spiritual activities, consisting of ardas and langar, continued efficiently throughout the duration at the gurdwara,” she stated.

“Over the last 2 days, 3 Nihangs had actually boiled down securely, and today, a checking out delegation from Punjab moderated a last resolution. The matter would be examined,” SP Tomar stated.

Videos flowing on social networks revealed Nihangs leaving the Nagarasu gurdwara facilities on their bikes, with cops workers facilitating their organized exit.

Around half a lots Nihangs, equipped with swords and spears, had actually stormed the Nagarasu gurdwara, located in between Rudraprayag and Gauchar on the Badrinath highway, on the night of June 20. They climbed up onto the roofing system and obstructed the entryway to the balcony. According to authorities, the conflict started when a group of Nihangs required lodging for upcoming presentations, which the gurdwara management might not completely supply due to minimal capability. The circumstance intensified into a run-in, following which the group inhabited the greater floorings. Throughout the fight, the Nihangs climbed up onto the roofing system and the upper flooring of the gurdwara. In spite of the administration’s appeals, they declined to leave the facilities.

Gurdwara supervisor Sardar Beant Singh declared on Sunday that the Nihangs held an individual captive for a long time before launching him.

Talking to the media after the development, Baba Gargaj Singh, a member of the five-member Punjab delegation that included agents from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Jalandhar, and Sri Anandpur Sahib, stated, “These youths acted out of an aggressive frame of mind. They are our kids. We utilized discussion to solve the matter, after which they relented, looked for true blessings and left.” He stressed that weapons in the Sikh custom are implied strictly for self-defence and safeguarding the weak, not for intimidation.

Gurdwara supervisor Sardar Beant Singh stated the management asked for authorities not to push criminal charges or apprehend the objecting youths.

The standoff followed an earlier event on June 16 in Karnaprayag, where a small disagreement in between regional citizens and another set of Nihangs intensified into violence, leading to the arrest of 4 Nihangs.

Probe underway into Karnaprayag clash: Dhami

Uttarakhand primary minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated a neutral probe was underway into the June 16 clash in between residents and Nihang Sikh pilgrims in Karnaprayag of Chamoli district. “Action has actually currently been taken versus those discovered accountable throughout the examination and stringent action will continue based upon the realities that emerge,” he stated.

He likewise stated rigorous action would be taken versus those spreading out deceptive details on social networks and trying to divide society.

A delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) fulfilled primary minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and looked for action versus Chamoli authorities workers, implicating them of taking “one-sided action”. DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka stated the CM ensured the delegation of a neutral probe while notifying that the examination was moved to Haridwar district.