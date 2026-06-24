Kin of Sikh couple eliminated in Pak gurdwara to get 3 lakh each

For Mardan gurdwara, over 1 crore revealed by spiritual and minority affairs minister < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Jagannath and his wife Asma Wantiwere shot dead inside the gurdwara on June 17." > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/23/400x225/Jagannath-and-his-wife-Asma-Wantiwere-shot-dead-in_1782244179285.jpg"alt ="Jagannath and his wife Asma Wantiwere shot dead inside the gurdwara on June 17."title ="Jagannath and his wife Asma Wantiwere shot dead inside the gurdwara on June 17."width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Jagannath and his spouse Asma Wantiwere shot dead inside the gurdwara on June 17.

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa federal government has actually revealed a grant of PKR 4 crore ( 1.36 crore) for a gurdwara in the province and PKR 10 lakh ( 3.40 lakh) each for the households of a Sikh couple who were shot dead inside the location of praise.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s minister for spiritual and minority affairs Sahibzada Adnan Qadri went to the gurdwara in Mardan district on Monday and revealed uniformity with the Sikh neighborhood while condemning the killings.

The couple, determined as Jagannath and his spouse Asma Wanti, were acting as caretakers of the gurdwara in Babu Mohalla in Mardan, about 60 km northwest of Peshawar. They were shot dead inside the gurdwara on June 17. The suspect, recognized as Sher Shah, was later on apprehended.

Qadri stated Islam is a religious beliefs of peace that promotes the security of non-Muslims, interfaith consistency and spiritual tolerance. He stated the Sikh neighborhood had actually been an essential part of the area for centuries and continued to play an essential function in society.

The minister stated authorities were carrying out a comprehensive examination. The gurdwara, referred to as Dera Hoti Wala Baba Karam Singh, is a historical structure in Mardan going back roughly 150 years.