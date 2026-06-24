34.9 C
London
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Kin of Sikh couple eliminated in Pak gurdwara to get 3 lakh...

Kin of Sikh couple eliminated in Pak gurdwara to get 3 lakh each

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
130

For Mardan gurdwara, over 1 crore revealed by spiritual and minority affairs minister

Jagannath and his wife Asma Wantiwere shot dead inside the gurdwara on June 17. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Jagannath and his wife Asma Wantiwere shot dead inside the gurdwara on June 17." > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/23/400x225/Jagannath-and-his-wife-Asma-Wantiwere-shot-dead-in_1782244179285.jpg"alt ="Jagannath and his wife Asma Wantiwere shot dead inside the gurdwara on June 17."title ="Jagannath and his wife Asma Wantiwere shot dead inside the gurdwara on June 17."width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager">
Jagannath and his spouse Asma Wantiwere shot dead inside the gurdwara on June 17.

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa federal government has actually revealed a grant of PKR 4 crore ( 1.36 crore) for a gurdwara in the province and PKR 10 lakh ( 3.40 lakh) each for the households of a Sikh couple who were shot dead inside the location of praise.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s minister for spiritual and minority affairs Sahibzada Adnan Qadri went to the gurdwara in Mardan district on Monday and revealed uniformity with the Sikh neighborhood while condemning the killings.

The couple, determined as Jagannath and his spouse Asma Wanti, were acting as caretakers of the gurdwara in Babu Mohalla in Mardan, about 60 km northwest of Peshawar. They were shot dead inside the gurdwara on June 17. The suspect, recognized as Sher Shah, was later on apprehended.

Qadri stated Islam is a religious beliefs of peace that promotes the security of non-Muslims, interfaith consistency and spiritual tolerance. He stated the Sikh neighborhood had actually been an essential part of the area for centuries and continued to play an essential function in society.

The minister stated authorities were carrying out a comprehensive examination. The gurdwara, referred to as Dera Hoti Wala Baba Karam Singh, is a historical structure in Mardan going back roughly 150 years.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Padma Awards 2026: Alka Yagnik honoured with distinguished Padma Bhushan, fans stress over her health, watch

Business 0
Veteran playback vocalist Alka Yagnik was amongst the...

“Got to build on that and not go backwards”: British MP Bob Blackman on India-UK FTA

Business 0
SynopsisA significant India-UK trade pact, set to take effect...

I’ve had a rewarding journey in television: Khyaati Keswani

Business 0
Khyaati Keswani steps into the role of Gayatri Devi...

Popular

Padma Awards 2026: Alka Yagnik honoured with distinguished Padma Bhushan, fans stress over her health, watch

Business 0
Veteran playback vocalist Alka Yagnik was amongst the...

“Got to build on that and not go backwards”: British MP Bob Blackman on India-UK FTA

Business 0
SynopsisA significant India-UK trade pact, set to take effect...

I’ve had a rewarding journey in television: Khyaati Keswani

Business 0
Khyaati Keswani steps into the role of Gayatri Devi...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here