Punjab: Be active individuals in tech transformation, Bains informs trainees

With expert system (AI) producing work opportunities, trainees must end up being active individuals in this technological transformation, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains stated on Tuesday. Felicitating 1,050 meritorious trainees who protected 85% and above in their class 12 assessments, the minister, in addition to Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia, stressed the requirement to gear up Punjab’s youth with futuristic abilities, especially in the quickly developing field of AI. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/23/400x225/Punjab-education-minister-Harjot-Singh-Bains_1782243939225.png"alt ="Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains"title ="Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains

The event was held under the flagship’Bright Minds Punjab 2026’program in Muktsar. Bains advised moms and dads to prioritise their kids’s finding out to allow them to scale expert heights.

While resolving the event, he highlighted a regulation to modify the Punjab Regulation of Fees of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, restricting the yearly boost in charges and funds to an optimum of 5%. The regulation has actually been sent out to the Punjab guv for approval. He stated the federal government has actually likewise chosen to act versus schools that made unreasonable cost walkings over the previous 3 years. Any excess quantity gathered would be reimbursed to moms and dads, he stated.

Bains likewise highlighted that Punjab outranked Kerala in school knowing and topped India’s education index, with NITI Aayog’s 2026 report and the Centre’s PGI 2.0 ranking state schools very first across the country. “PSEB assessment response sheets will now be provided online, making sure unlimited gain access to that will reinforce trust and fairness in the assessment system,” he included.

Sisodia stated a country’s development is fundamentally connected to the effectiveness of its education system. “While a number of states in India still face extreme knowing deficits, Punjab is setting a criteria,” stated Sisodia, previous Delhi education minister.