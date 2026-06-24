Punjab: Another thermal power system shut; 6 offline in the middle of legal personnel’s strike

Another power generation system of Ropar thermal plant stopped working, taking the variety of non-functional systems owing to technical faults to 6 at 3 state-owned thermal plants on Tuesday. The crisis has actually currently led to a generation loss of around 1,190 MW, requiring the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to depend more greatly on power buy from external sources. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Punjab recorded a peak power demand of around 15,600 MW on Tuesday." > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/23/400x225/Punjab-recorded-a-peak-power-demand-of-around-15-6_1782243759220.jpg"alt ="Punjab recorded a peak power demand of around 15,600 MW on Tuesday."title ="Punjab recorded a peak power demand of around 15,600 MW on Tuesday."width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Punjab taped a peak power need of around 15,600 MW on Tuesday.

According to authorities, one system at Guru Amardas Thermal Power Plant( GATP )in Goindwal Sahib, 3 systems at Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant in Lehra Mohabbat, and 2 systems at Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant, Ropar, stayed out of operation.

Punjab taped a peak power need of around 15,600 MW on Tuesday. The PSPCL, besides its own plants, had to handle the need through the nationwide power grid, power provided by independent manufacturers and hydel jobs.

Authorities stated the remediation of impacted systems had actually been postponed due to a scarcity of workforce. “The legal staff members at state-owned thermal plants are on strike and they have actually declined to carry out repair work and upkeep activities,” stated a senior PSPCL authorities, asking for privacy.

PSPCL director (generation) Punerdeep Singh Brar stated efforts were being made to bring back the non-operational systems at the earliest. “The legal workers have actually not joined their responsibilities up until now. This has actually postponed the repair work of the non-operational thermal systems. We are attempting, however it will spend some time,” Brar stated.

Power need is anticipated to stay high as paddy hair transplant acquires momentum throughout the state.

Almost 3,000 legal workers of the state-owned thermal plants continued their agitation on Tuesday regardless of a statement a day previously that the strike would be cancelled. Objecting considering that June 16, they have actually been requiring absorption into the corporation under the existing policy. They stated that they had on Monday concurred in concept to resume responsibilities after talks with PSPCL management. Union leaders declared that the corporation later on backtracked on its guarantees and proposed bringing a regulation rather of executing the existing policy.

Bajwa blames state govt

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa blamed the Aam Aadmi Party-led state federal government. “The federal government’s carelessness, absence of preparation and administrative incompetence have actually pressed Punjab into a precarious scenario at a time when electrical power need is peaking due to the extreme summertime heat and the paddy hair transplant,” he stated.