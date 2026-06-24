34.9 C
London
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Subscribe
Home News Tata Chemicals Society for Rural Development supports Government of Gujarat’s Shala Praveshotsav...

Tata Chemicals Society for Rural Development supports Government of Gujarat’s Shala Praveshotsav 2026 in Okhamandal

By
Correspondent
-
0
184

Supports 2,534 newly enrolled students across Okhamandal government schools through educational kits and employee volunteering during the school enrolment drive organised by the Government of Gujarat and District Administration

 Reinforcing its commitment to education and community development, Tata Chemicals Society for Rural Development (TCSRD) is supporting Shala Praveshotsav 2026 across Okhamandal, Gujarat, from 23 to 25 June 2026. Organised by the Government of Gujarat and District Administration, the annual enrolment drive welcomes children into Class 1, Balvatika, and Anganwadi centres, marking an important milestone in their learning journey. Beyond encouraging first-time enrolment, the initiative also focuses on promoting education for girls and fostering greater community involvement in ensuring that every child has access to quality education from an early age.

In support of the initiative, TCSRD will distribute school bags and educational kits to newly enrolled Class 1 and Balvatika students across government schools in Okhamandal block. The programme is expected to benefit 2,534 students. Employees from over 20 Tata Chemicals departments will volunteer during the event, engaging with students and parents and encouraging children as they begin their learning journey. The volunteering effort is expected to contribute over 350 hours. The initiative includes participation from state government representatives, district administration officials, village leaders, parents and corporate volunteers, reflecting a collaborative effort to strengthen early education in the region.

Mr. Rino Raj, Vice President and Site Head, Mithapur said, The first day of school is a special milestone in every child’s life. Beyond ensuring enrolment, it is equally important to build a sense of excitement, confidence and belonging among children as they begin their learning journey. Through our support to Shala Praveshotsav, we aim to warmly welcome young learners with encouragement and enthusiasm.  Together with schools, parents and the wider community, we remain committed to strengthening access to quality education and building a strong foundation for every child’s growth, aspirations and future success.

Through this initiative, Tata Chemicals and TCSRD aim to support early education, encourage school enrolment, and contribute to building a stronger learning environment for children in the Okhamandal region.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Padma Awards 2026: Alka Yagnik honoured with distinguished Padma Bhushan, fans stress over her health, watch

Business 0
Veteran playback vocalist Alka Yagnik was amongst the...

“Got to build on that and not go backwards”: British MP Bob Blackman on India-UK FTA

Business 0
SynopsisA significant India-UK trade pact, set to take effect...

I’ve had a rewarding journey in television: Khyaati Keswani

Business 0
Khyaati Keswani steps into the role of Gayatri Devi...

Popular

Padma Awards 2026: Alka Yagnik honoured with distinguished Padma Bhushan, fans stress over her health, watch

Business 0
Veteran playback vocalist Alka Yagnik was amongst the...

“Got to build on that and not go backwards”: British MP Bob Blackman on India-UK FTA

Business 0
SynopsisA significant India-UK trade pact, set to take effect...

I’ve had a rewarding journey in television: Khyaati Keswani

Business 0
Khyaati Keswani steps into the role of Gayatri Devi...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here