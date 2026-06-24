shan Technologies Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Abhijit Saha as Vice President – Customer Success

This appointment reflects the company’s strategic focus on customer lifetime value, predictable growth, and experience-led enterprise transformation

Ishan Technologies, a leading pan-India ICT and digital infrastructure provider, announced the appointment of Mr. Abhijit Saha as Vice President, Customer Success, reinforcing its commitment to building a customer-centric organisation as it enters its next phase of growth.

Saha joins Ishan Technologies with nearly two decades of experience across the telecom and ICT sectors, having held leadership positions at Tata Communications, Tata Tele Business Services, Reliance Communications, and MTS India. Most recently, he led Customer Success for Enterprise Business at Tata Communications, where he was responsible for driving customer retention, lifecycle governance, and revenue outcomes across enterprise customers while aligning customer experience with business growth.

In his new role, Mr. Abhijit Saha will lead Ishan Technologies’ Customer Success function with a mandate to transform it into a strategic growth engine, driving the shift from a support-led model to a revenue-aligned, outcome-driven organisation. His priorities include institutionalising process discipline, governance, and data visibility, improving predictability across collections, installations, and customer health, and establishing a scalable operating model that delivers measurable business and financial outcomes.

Commenting on the appointment, Mrs. Purvi Kotecha, Director, Ishan Technologiessaid, “Over the past 25 years, Ishan Technologies has built trusted digital infrastructure for enterprises across India. As we enter our next phase of growth, our differentiation will increasingly be defined not only by the technology we build but by the value we help customers realise from it. Customer Success is therefore becoming a strategic pillar of our business, driving stronger customer relationships, higher lifetime value, and sustainable growth. Mr. Abhijit Saha brings deep experience in building strong enterprise customer relationships and leading transformation at scale.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Abhijit Saha, VP – Customer Success, Ishan Technologies, said, “Ishan Technologies has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable digital infrastructure and enterprise solutions to customers across India. The company is at an exciting stage of growth, and I look forward to building a customer success organisation that drives measurable business outcomes. My focus will be on creating a scalable, insight-led framework that strengthens customer relationships, improves operational excellence, and contributes meaningfully to the company’s growth ambitions.”

The appointment further strengthens Ishan Technologies’ leadership team as the company continues investing in people, platforms, and digital infrastructure to support enterprises, governments, and institutions in an increasingly AI-driven and cloud-first economy.

Headquartered in Gujarat, Ishan has articulated a bold ambition for its next phase of growth, targeting a 10× scale in the coming 3–4 years as it moves from execution to platform excellence, while maintaining its commitment to customer experience, reliability, and trust across the ecosystem.