Previously in the week, there were reports about Salman Khan teaming up with Excel Entertainment for the very first time on a huge budget plan duration legend. And it ends up, the reports hold true. According to really reputable sources, Salman Khan remains in sophisticated talks with Excel Entertainment for a duration movie which will be helmed by National Award Winning director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

SCOOP: After Raj and DK, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to direct Salman Khan in a duration movie for Farhan Akhtar

A source shown Bollywood Hungama, “Salman Khan is looking to sign on for big projects and believes that the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film will do justice to his larger-than-life aura. He has heard the script and was bowled over by the characteristics of his part. He will be playing one of the most popular characters from Indian History and will undergo a complete makeover of his body structure.”

The source informs us even more that Salman is yet to sign the dotted lines, and the conversations are taking place on numerous fronts with Excel Entertainment, specifically the shooting days, and reimbursement. “If all goes well, Salman will kick-start shooting for the film by Summer 2027, right after calling it a wrap on the Raj and DK directed superhero comedy,” the source informed Bollywood Hungama even more.

More clearness on the job will be out towards completion of this year, as Salman requires his time before making a notified choice, however at the minute, he is delighted to start this tough journey of playing a warrior from Indian history.

Check Out: Salman Khan in talks with Farhan Akhtar for two-part historic legendary: Report

Tags: Bollywood News, Duology, Excel Entertainment, Farhan Akhtar, Krishna Dasarakothapalli, News, Raj Nidimoru, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Salman Khan, Scoop, Two Part Film

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