Choi Woo-shik and Mun Ka-young Team Up for New Drama

The hallyu stars will play lead functions in this duration piece entitled ‘Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid’– a story of love and resistance in 1926 Korea.

Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid formally verified its star-studded cast, including Choi Woo-shik and Mun Ka-young in the lead functions. Co-directed by the well-known Hur Jin-ho and Yoo Beom-sang, the duration love melodrama is slated for release next year. The series strips away the normal glorified historic fiction to inform a grounded, deeply human story about common individuals enduring a time of extreme political turmoil and heartbreak.

The drama is adjusted from Na Yoon-hee’s cherished webtoon of the exact same name, with its narrative arc functioning as a poignant, reasonable reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen’s dream The Little Mermaidskillfully moving the setting to the seaside town of Gunsan and the dynamic capital of Gyeongseong (old Seoul) in 1926 throughout the height of Japanese colonial guideline.

The plot follows Heo Su-a, a kind housemaid played by Mun Ka-young, whose world is all of a sudden overthrown after saving injured self-reliance activist and master codebreaker Kang Ui-hyeon, represented by Choi Woo-shik, from the ocean. To make matters worse, she loses her voice after getting captured in a messed up assassination effort by the activist’s own pal. Desiring vengeance and responses, she takes a trip to Gyeongseong, where she winds up tangled in a hazardous underground resistance motion. Kang Ui-hyeon is grappling with his own individual crisis, strained with the pity of coming from a household that sides with the Japanese.

The lineup likewise includes an excellent supporting cast, consisting of Heo Nam-jun as an intense activist and veteran star Yoo Jae-myung as Ui-hyeon’s opportunistic, pro-Japanese dad. Completing the underground resistance network and including more psychological weight to the story are Kang Han-na, Kim Yeo-jin, and Gong Seung-yeon. The job is arranged to drop in 2027, however the specific release date hasn’t been revealed.