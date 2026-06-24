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Business Akshay Kumar: Felt like slapping myself after a years of doing just action movies By Correspondent - 134 Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp (from left) Tusshar Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in Welcome To The Jungle Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-06-23T13:34:17.087Z" title ="2026-06-23 13:34"> 23 Jun 2026, 1:34 pm Akshay Kumar states he at first concerned the market with the sole objective to generate income however feels fortunate to have had a profession of 35 years where he got the opportunity to check out, transform and change himself time and once again. Akshay stated he understood after the very first years in the Hindi movie market that he was stuck in the action star image and required to break out urgently. And he did that by checking out various categories such as funny, drama, love and scary funny. “Thirty-five years are a long period of time … It is a one in a billion or million opportunity to have 35 years of profession. I hope I go even more and cross 40. The prayer is that I keep shooting simply 5 minutes before my death. When I came to the market, I just desired to make cash,” the star informed PTI in an interview. “But after that years, when I saw my movies, I seemed like slapping myself. I had actually just done action functions and no one believed I can anything else. I understood that I required to change myself and I wished to do various characters. I then did Here Pheri Dhadkan Mujhse Shaadi Karogi Toilet … Ek Prem Katha and PadmanI have actually kept changing myself,” he included. Akshay compared himself to a structure, stating he wishes to keep “dismantling” and restoring himself. The 58-year-old star stated he feels fortunate to have actually belonged of the market, which has actually provided him beyond what he ever dreamed or wished for and he simply wishes to return the favour by doing as lots of movies as possible.

“I know there are people who say ‘What’s the need to do four films in a year, why not one movie?’ But I say I want to work everyday… It is my duty to do at least four films so that there is more work and business in the industry. Hits and flops are part of the business but I have to deliver, I have to go to work and that’s what I have been doing,” he stated.

Akshay is launching his 2nd movie of the year with Invite to the Jungle after Bhoot BanglaThe brand-new movie, part of the Invite franchise, launches on Friday and reunites Akshay with his Mohrra (1994) co-star Raveena Tandon in addition to stars like Suneil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav and a lot more.

Asked how he would specify fame as somebody who has actually been a popular star for much of his profession, the star stated he enjoys that he might make his moms and dads happy.

“For me, stardom has always meant seeing the pride in my father’s eyes. He used to watch every one of my films 12-14 times in theatres. I have seen him take anyone along with him – even his office driver. He would ask, ‘Kya kar rahe ho? Kuch nahin? Mere bete ki film dekhi?’ and then take them to watch it,” said Akshay.

“For me, viewing my dad happily state, ‘My kid is Akshay Kumar,’ was my most significant fame. As time passed, I lost him. My mom was there. She likewise utilized to see my movies a lot. That’s what fame indicates to me.” Now his children — Aarav and Nitara — watch his films but what they feel is different from the way the actor’s parents used to react, he said.

“Kids like their daddy. For them, their dad is Superman. When moms and dads look at their kids and see them attain something, the pleasure they experience is on another level. That sensation is various,” Akshay stated.

Invite To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Star Studio18, Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films.