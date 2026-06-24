The much-awaited teaser of Eetha has actually lastly been launched on digital platforms, providing audiences a glance of Shraddha Kapoor in what seems among the most transformative functions of her profession. Backed by Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie stars Kapoor as famous Marathi Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar and is slated to get here in movie theaters on August 28 throughout the Raksha Bandhan weekend.

Eetha teaser out: Shraddha Kapoor brings Maharashtra’s folk tradition alive in her boldest screen improvement yet

The teaser had actually initially been evaluated theatrically along with Maddock Films’ Mixed drink 2which launched on June 19. Following strong audience interest and growing social networks chatter, the makers have now formally revealed it online.

Shraddha Kapoor reveals a striking brand-new avatar

Running for 2 minutes and 18 seconds, the teaser opens with a charged environment as a passionate crowd requires an efficiency from a dancer called Eetha. While the setup at first means a traditional star entry, the movie rapidly takes a various path.

Shraddha Kapoor makes an unforeseen look, immediately developing the tone of the character and the world she lives in. Understood for movies throughout categories, the starlet appears to have actually gone through a considerable improvement to depict Vithabai Narayangaonkar, among Maharashtra’s most well known folk entertainers.

The teaser highlights her meaningful efficiency, energetic dance series and commanding phase existence. Her representation appears deeply rooted in the customs of Tamasha and Lavani, recommending substantial preparation and research study for the function.

Eetha posters construct anticipation ahead of teaser launch

Simply 2 hours before the teaser dropped, the makers launched a set of posters including Shraddha Kapoor in dynamic conventional outfit. Among the visuals reveals the starlet worn a striking yellow saree embellished with ghungroos, strolling through a sea of lanterns and cheering viewers.

The images catches the epic aura related to Vithabai Narayangaonkar and uses a glance into the vibrant world of Tamasha theatre that the movie looks for to recreate on screen.

An effective group reunites after Chhaava

Eetha reunites director Laxman Utekar and manufacturer Dinesh Vijan following the success of ChhaavaThe movie likewise includes Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in critical functions, while the music has actually been made up by Ajay-Atul.

The teaser recommends that the movie intends to mix phenomenon with a mentally driven story. While the story stays mainly under covers, looks of extreme significant minutes show that the movie will check out both the individual and expert journey of the renowned entertainer.

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More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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